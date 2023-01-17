Submit Release
Cakewalk Records Releases "Bobby M and the Paisley Parade"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cakewalk Records announces the release of Robert Miller’s new album, “Bobby M and the Paisley Parade”. Featuring 10 new songs by Robert, plus guest appearances by John Helliwell of Supertramp, Tony Carey of Rainbow, and international sitar sensation Deobrat Mishra. Produced by Tony Carey.

The theme of the album is relationships and love - with a ‘60s vibe. Says Robert: “I feel like this is the album that I was always meant to make. I came of age musically in the ‘60s, and then became captivated by jazz fusion in the ‘70s. This album is a combination of the two.”

The reviewers are unanimous in their praise:
“Album Of The Year!” (Indie Shark)
“One of the great rock sets of the year!” (Big Celebrity Buzz)
“An adventure that keeps us on the edge of our seats!” (Pop Icon)
“Intriguing and evocative with a signature persona!” (Mob York City)

So are these famous musicians:
“Catchy and engaging with great tunes!” - Steve Hackett (Genesis)
“This album has life and soul!” - John Helliwell (Supertramp)
“Bobby M rocks!” - Gary Puckett (The Union Gap)
“Nice cool bluesy album!” - Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds)
“Robert really really really rocks!” - Peter Yarrow (Peter Paul & Mary)
“Great Songs. Great performances. A smash!” - David Libert (The Happenings)

The album is being released in a novel way via Robert’s acclaimed podcast (www.followyourdreampodcast.com). The podcast features many famous musicians and others as guests and is ranked in the Top 1% with listeners in 200 countries. Each week for five weeks Robert will release another special episode of the podcast featuring two songs from the album, starting on January 19th.

The album is available for streaming on all streaming services.

ABOUT ROBERT AND PROJECT GRAND SLAM
Robert is the leader/composer/bassist for Project Grand Slam. Since its formation in 2009 the band has released 12 celebrated albums including a Billboard #1 (Trippin’ 2018), had millions of video views and streams, and has performed at festivals and concerts around the world. PGS has opened for Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James and Mindi Abair. More information on Robert and Project Grand Slam. www.projectgrandslam.com.

CONTACT

Ralph Baskin
Cakewalk Records
info@projectgrandslam.com
