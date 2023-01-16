Dr. Munavvar Izhar Weighs In on the Benefits of Walking and How Many Steps Are Best for Good Heart Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- This has been a topic of extensive study in scientific circles, with varying recommendations every now and then. There have been varying opinions which has caused confusion in the minds of common people. This article is to simplify the information so that people can understand and implement it. Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) conducted research to conclude these guidelines for common people. Research has been cited in the journal “Circulation,” which was published in December 2022.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar says, “Getting in more steps per day can lower an individual's risk for heart disease — but it's not an "all or nothing" situation.” He continues, "The heart health benefits begin at lower than 10,000 steps per day. So, for the many adults who may find 10,000 steps a bit out of reach, it is important to promote that even small increases in steps can benefit health."
In a randomized meta-Analysis, Paluch and colleagues examined the dose-response relationship between steps per day and cardiovascular disease in studies involving 20,152 adults (mean age 63, 52% women). Steps were measured in a study with commercially available step-measuring devices. During follow-up lasting an average of 6.2 years, the results were as below:
There was a 20% reduction in mortality if 4000 steps/day were taken.
There was a 35% reduction in mortality if 6000 steps/day were taken.
There was a 50% reduction in mortality if 9000 steps/day were taken.
"Move more and sit less! Being physically active, by getting in your steps, is an important part of keeping your heart healthy."
According to Munavvar Izhar, a goal of 10,000 steps a day is commonly cited, but recent studies have shown that health benefits accrue even if fewer than 10,000 steps are taken daily.
A research team with investigators from NIH’s National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institute on Aging (NIA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at the association between step count, intensity, and risk of death in a broader range of the U.S. population. They used data on physical activity collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2003-2006. The study was published on March 24, 2020, in JAMA.
The team used data from people aged 40 or older, and the follow-up period was of 10 years.
In their analysis, the researchers compared the risk of death over the follow-up period among people who took fewer than 4,000, up to 8,000, or 12,000 or more steps a day. They also tested whether step intensity, measured by cadence, was associated with better health. The results were congruous to the one of the Circulation study above:
Compared with people who took 2,000 steps a day, those who took 4,000 steps a day at the start of the study had a 20% lower risk of dying from any cause during follow-up.
Compared with people who took 4,000 steps a day, those who took 8,000 steps a day at the start of the study had a 50% lower risk of dying from any cause during follow-up.
Compared with people who took 8,000 steps a day, those who took 12,000 steps a day at the start of the study had a 15% lower risk of dying from any cause during follow-up.
Munavvar Izhar MD notes that the above clearly shows a leveling-off effect below 2000 steps a day and above 12,000 steps a day!! So, one can strive to walk 4000, 8000, or 10,000 steps a day, whatever a person’s schedule permits. There is a graded and leveled increase in benefits accrued. People should walk in that range, sometimes more and sometimes less, to harness benefits. These benefits were consistent across age, sex, and race groups.
Munavvar Izhar suggests finding small ways to get in a few more steps per day for adults who are currently inactive. "It does not need to be drastic changes. Consider a brief 5- to 10-minute walking break at lunch, taking the stairs, or playing a game of hide and seek with the grandchildren," For adults starting at 3000 steps a day, set a goal of 4000, and then 5000. Each improvement can lead to better heart health, and for those who are already active, keep it up as there are benefits with higher volumes of steps per day as well." Dr. Munavvar Izhar said.
