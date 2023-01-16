Aster Raine Bestselling Serum Firm & Glow Anti Aging Facial Oil is Now Available on Amazon

Aster Raine uses non-toxic plant-based collagen to keep skin moisturized and hydrated, making skin appear supple and glowing.

/EIN News/ -- Hood River, Oregon, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As human, its normal to struggle with confidence from time-to-time and it’s no doubt that great looking skin can boost one’s confidence.

Aster Raine’s best selling serum can help those with aging skin look radiant as the skin stays more hydrated and retains moisture better, hence less wrinkles will develop as skin shrinks when it’s dry.

Their Firm & Glow Facial Oil is ultra-enriched with antioxidants like vitamin C, nutrients of the Rosehip Seed, Pomegranate and Frankincense oil to lock in moisture with the help of omega fatty acids and high levels of vitamin C.

This serum is great for mature, sensitive, acne prone and dry skin as it is intensely hydrating, and it rapidly absorbs into the skin where the special fatty acids get to work calming irritated and out of balance skin.

Aster Raine uses non-toxic plant-based collagen, to keep skin moisturized and hydrated. The serum is also made with no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, or mineral oil and there is also no animal testing, is vegan and cruelty-free.

“We believe our customers care about what they put on their skin. They want to be able to see an ingredient list and know their product has been tried and enjoyed by other people. They want a product that is plant based, that will make their skin feel and look great. We believe this about our customers, because at Aster Raine, we want the same things. Our products were developed and tested with our customers in mind. We personally tested our products on those we love, family and friends, because we want to provide a product inspired by love.” said a spokesperson from Aster Raine.

From the Aster Raine profits, 10% will be going to donations at Remember Nhu. The team at Aster Raine will choose a new charity each year which focuses on educating young people.

“Besides helping you feel confident in your own skin, our mission is to be environmentally responsible as well as giving back. As a small business, we give a portion of our proceeds to young people through education, believing education is vital for the advancement of their future. We support educating young girls and boys in developing countries to advance their bright futures and inspire them to be community leaders. This company exists for three reasons. Authenticity, Affordability, and Empowerment. We believe that when young people are given the opportunity to improve their own lives, society becomes a better place. Helping you feel confident in your own skin is central to our mission.” added the spokesperson.

For more information, please visit https://www.asterraine.com/.

About Aster Raine

Founded by Fatima, a world traveler who came to the United States from the west coast of Africa, she created Aster Raine to deliver products that are effective on all skin types and genders with as few ingredients as possible. Additionally, she wanted to create working opportunities for women who come from different walks of life.

Media Contact - Fatima Morgan | (971) 288-7132



