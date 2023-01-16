Latest ‘Ladybug’ Adventure Sends Hillary to Stonehenge in Search of the Ring of Royalty

Come along with Hillary and Tiny Tim as they go on another adventure. Will they find the ring, and will Hillary choose the new Royal Ruler?

In Hillary and the Ogres, Hillary is tasked with helping the Ogres select a new king or queen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does one decide who becomes king or queen? In the new children’s adventure, Hillary and the Ogres, Hillary the Little Ladybug must find out who will be the new king or queen of the Dwarf Ogres.

Co-authored by William Dandurand, Elisabeth Revel and Mary Cohen, The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug series explores a post-nuclear war world and other topics through stories aimed at young readers. The stories are part fantasy and part problem solving.

In the latest story, the Dwarf Ogres are in search of a new ruler! The King of Ladybug Land sends Hillary and her friend Tiny Tim to Stonehenge in search of the Ring of Royalty. This ring will be worn by the new king or queen.

As usual, this adventure is not an easy one for Hillary. She and Tiny Tim encounter dragons and a giant. Amid these obstacles, will they find the ring and discover the new Supreme Leader of the Dwarf Ogres?

The series features original illustrations, photography and playfully educational storylines to tell adventurous children’s tales from the perspective of a precocious ladybug.

In previous episodes of the Hillary the Ladybug saga, Hillary has solved the mystery of the secret cave, joined the crew on a submarine, faced giant sharks, encountered a haunted castle, learned a valuable life lesson from a praying mantis and dealt with a family vacation, in Malibug Beach, gone wrong.

A team of authors and illustrators have collaborated on this 17-book series, including Mary Cohen, Elisabeth Revel, Gary Revel, Naomi Kibe and William Dandurand, whose grandfather, Ray Lowe, worked for Disney. The original illustration of Hillary the Little Ladybug was created by American-born Gary Revel Jr., a 2006 Finnish Star Winner who lived in Finland for 16 years. Revel Jr. has received acclaim for his art, singing, dancing and acting in Finland and Hollywood, California.

“The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug is in development at Jongleur Pictures LLC for the making of an animated series to be produced by Jeff Olm,” says Gary Revel. “Jeff has been on the film-making team of many top-grossing films over the last 20 years. These include Titanic, The Revenant, Shrek Forever After, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and many more.”

Jongleur Books publishes other William Dandurand-authored books, including ABC Owl: Who Are You, Lochy the Loch Ness Monster, Harry the Fairy, Global Warming A to Z, Halloween A to Z, California Girls A - Z, Treasure Stories Told by My Grandfather and Hillary and the Haunted Castle. The publishing company’s backlist includes over 70 books, novels and chapter books from over 20 authors and illustrators. It is part of the Jongleur Group of companies, including Jongleur Music and Jongleur Pictures LLC.

All publisher's proceeds from sales of the “Ladybug” series benefit Mother Nature Festival Live Inc., which endeavors to stop climate change. For more information, visit https://mothernaturefestival.live.

Also follow the publisher on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jongleurbooks.

Beginning Monday, February 6, and running through Friday, February 10, Hillary and the Ogres Kindle/e-book edition will be available for free download at this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRP1Y6YG.

Hillary and the Ogres

Publisher: Jongleur Books

ISBN-13: 979-8372271968

Available from Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com