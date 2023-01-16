[Latest] Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size/Share Worth USD 23108.05 Million by 2030 at a 102.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 538.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2508 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 23108.05 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 102.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Network Inc. (U.S.), Siklu Communication (Israel), Vodafone (U.K.), and others.

The demand for this fixed wireless access will continue to grow in the coming years due to the high speed of data under a reliable network. The fixed access will provide minimal latency, which shall be one of the factors that will help in the market’s growth in the coming years. The use of 5G networks is expected to grow in the coming years as many people across the globe will use these services to access telemedicine in emergencies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased use of smartphones, smart devices and laptops will help grow the market in the coming years. The Application of these services in the residential and commercial sectors will help grow the market during the forecast period. Live streaming, video conferencing and autonomous driving will drive the market growth. Increased augmented reality and growing demand for telemedicine applications will help generate more revenue through these connectivity solutions. This network will help provide larger bandwidth and better services than the 4G and the 3G networks. The market is expected to grow well in the coming years due to increased demand for high-speed connectivity.

Restraints

The existing methods which are used in communication will be altered due to the introduction of 5G infrastructure. The implementation of this infrastructure will grow rapidly as the government of the region increases the number of investments made them. Constant research and development activities will also help the better deployment of the infrastructure.

There has been an increase in the need for capital to change the infrastructure components as many things are incompatible. The switch gateways and the components used in routing need to be changed to deploy the 5G network. Apart from the cost factor, there shall also be a few environmental hazards that will restrain the market’s growth in the coming years.

Opportunities

Many industries across the globe have an increased preference for the 5G network. As it provides consistency in connectivity and data transfer at a higher rate, the demand for these services will continue to grow in the coming years. The use of autonomous cars will drive market growth in the coming years period there has been a growth in the demand for the safety systems in these cars and connectivity between the vehicles and the infrastructure, due to which the demand for 5G network is expected to grow in the coming years.

Connected devices will benefit due to the use of a 5G network. The 5G network in the healthcare segment will provide major developments in the coming years. In emergencies, the demand for telemedicine will grow, and using the 5G network will help improve the efficiency of the services. It will also help increase the adoption of these services in the coming years.

Challenges

The use of the existing infrastructure for 5G network connectivity is not possible. There is no compatibility between the backhaul and fronthaul equipment. Due to this, the organizations will incur many costs for setting up the infrastructure. The use of advanced technologies will not be possible with the existing infrastructure.

Report Highlights

The sub-6 GHz segment is expected to have the largest market share in the coming years. The maximum use of this spectrum by the providers of the 5G network. This spectrum uses more as it provides better coverage and throughput. The spectrum is used the most in rural, urban, and suburban areas.

The semi-urban segment is expected to have a dominant position add these services will be adopted on a large scale by the people residing in the semi-urban regions across the world. The population of these regions is not dense. The wireless network will easily be accessible in these regions due to the use of the advanced antenna and receptors and transmitters that use high power. Due to this, not a lot of capital will be invested in these regions. The demand for these services is expected to grow in the coming years as this option is cost-effective, and the population will prefer it in these regions and is also flexible.

Based on Application, the demand for these services is expected to be more in the residential sector. Services are provided at a lower cost, end the speed is extremely high, due to which the demand for it is expected to be more in the residential sector. As there are no hassles with the installation, the market is expected to grow in the coming years. The increased use of smart devices, laptops, and smartphones will help grow the segment in the coming years.

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to grow well in the coming years due to the major market players in this region. There will be a 5G network in this nation, and increased trade options of this network will lead to the market’s growth in the coming years. As the number of subscribers is expected to grow in the United States, the demand for these services will continue to grow.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest 5G Fixed Wireless Access market share in the coming years. As government policies are favorable, there shall be increased deployment of these fixed wireless networks, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The policies adopted by the government will promote the market in the semi-urban, urban and rural regions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 538.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 23108.05 Million CAGR Growth Rate 102.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Network Inc. (U.S.), Siklu Communication (Israel), Vodafone (U.K.), and Others Key Segment By Offering, Operating Frequency, Demography, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key players

Nokia (Finland)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Mimosa Network Inc. (U.S.)

Siklu Communication (Israel)

Vodafone (U.K.)

Others

Recent Development

Inseego’s fixed 5G wireless access was certified by Verizon in the year 2022, C-Band spectrum will be included for its customers.

Segments covered in the report

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Operating Frequency

SUB-6 GHZ

24 GHZ-39 GHZ

Above 39 GHZ

By Demography

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

