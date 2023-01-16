Electric Toothbrush Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 7.8% by Garnering a Market Value of US$ 9.8 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The China Electric Toothbrush Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2033. The Latin American electric toothbrush market is anticipated to expand at 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, global electric toothbrush market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is estimated to hold a current value of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2033 .



Consumer preferences in the personal care segment are rapidly evolving. There is a growing consumer penchant for efficient, easy-to-use, and quick oral hygiene products. Current product innovations by key players have led to the launch of highly efficient product variants that can minimize the brushing time.

Increasing Oral Issues Emerge as Significant Market Driver

Instances of oral diseases, including mouth cancer, are currently on the rise. The modern eating patterns, consuming highly acidic sugary food, have created a conducive environment for plaque and tartar. Therefore, in the fast-moving world, electric toothbrushes have become an easy, quick fix for those battling dental issues.

Consumer Awareness Can Accelerate Market Growth

Despite the rising popularity of electric toothbrushes, it is yet to penetrate the market extensively. Due to its lack of awareness and benefits, the market growth might slow down. Coupled with the fact that the product is often priced at a higher point than regular toothbrushes, gaining traction in developing markets could be a difficult task.

High Maintenance Costs Can Impact the Market

Unlike a regular toothbrush that can easily be thrown or replaced, electric toothbrushes warrant significant maintenance costs. Consumers, when required to spend additional costs on a high-priced product for battery/electricity, might prefer product alternatives. The maintenance of the delicate electric circuit of toothbrushes can prove quite tedious for consumers. Therefore, due to its cost that is higher compared to a normal toothbrush, consumers might hesitate to pay extra for its replacement services.

Key Takeaways

The global electric toothbrush market recorded a 7.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

During the forecast period, the United States market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.

The China market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the rechargeable segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in the product type category.

During the forecast period, the hypermarket/supermarket, the top sales channel segment is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., FOREO Company, Wellness Oral Care Company, Fairywill Company, Lion Corporation, Conair Corporation (Interplak), SEASTAR Corporation, Smilex Company, Kolibree Company, Rotadent Company, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Ningbo Seago Electric Co, Ltd., Dretec Co., Ltd., Brush Buddies Company, SONIC Chic Company

Market Restraints

The key market restraints impeding the progress are high product cost and maintenance. To overcome these challenges, market players are working on innovations, that make the product more affordable and easy to maintain.

Important Market Developments:

Sustainability Concerns Addressed: SURI is a London-based startup that stands for Sustainable Rituals. The startup manufactures sustainable electric toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes’ body is made of recyclable aluminum. The plastic heads are plant-based and can be recycled or industrially composted.

SURI is a London-based startup that stands for Sustainable Rituals. The startup manufactures sustainable electric toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes’ body is made of recyclable aluminum. The plastic heads are plant-based and can be recycled or industrially composted. Xiaomi Corporation Marks Presence in the South Asian Market: In June 2020, Xiaomi launched the T100 electric toothbrush series in India. The product comes with several advanced features. This includes 30-day battery life, low noise, and an alluring glossy design.

In June 2020, Xiaomi launched the T100 electric toothbrush series in India. The product comes with several advanced features. This includes 30-day battery life, low noise, and an alluring glossy design. Colgate and Philips Join Hands: In March 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Colgate Palmolive Company announced a collaboration. Primarily focusing on the South American market, this collaboration aims to widen awareness of oral hygiene practices. This also includes the propagation of awareness on dental hygiene tools such as electric toothbrush.

In March 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Colgate Palmolive Company announced a collaboration. Primarily focusing on the South American market, this collaboration aims to widen awareness of oral hygiene practices. This also includes the propagation of awareness on dental hygiene tools such as electric toothbrush. Colgate goes Big on Research and Development: The Colgate Palmolive Company recently shelled out huge bucks for research. In 2019, the company invested US$ 280 million in research and development. This is anticipated to contribute to the advancement of electric toothbrush technology.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Category

By Product Type:

Rechargeable

Battery Powered

By Head Movement:

Sonic/Side-By-Side

Rotation/Oscillation

By Price:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



