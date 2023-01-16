/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding for the University of Victoria/

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce support for the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria.

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce infrastructure and programming funding for the University of Victoria's Farquhar Auditorium on Monday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

Journalists wishing to attend the announcement must confirm their attendance by submitting their full name and the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, January 16, 2023

TIME:

9:40 a.m.

PLACE:

Farquhar Auditorium, Jamie Cassels Centre

University of Victoria

Ring Road B115

Victoria, British Columbia

For more information about parking, click here

SOURCE Canadian Heritage