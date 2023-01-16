Submit Release
Morguard North American Residential REIT Declares January 2023 Distribution of $0.06 per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") MRG today announced that it has declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of January 2023.  The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

