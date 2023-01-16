World Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Report 2022: Vendors are Upgrading Feature Function Packages and Leveraging Apps to Improve Communications and Draw More People into Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Youth sports market is poised to achieve significant growth as travel teams become more popular and families enjoy time together during a weekend sporting event.

Leagues purchase and distribute sports software, clothing, and equipment to teams and clubs. The leagues have created a large market out of what were previously disparate small businesses serving scholastic youth sports locally. The club and elite teams provide better coaching and better access for all youth, both boys and girls.

The availability of training by dedicated, professional coaches has made possible the evolution of hundreds of thousands of elite teams that together comprise a youth sports market in ordinary times. These are not ordinary times, unfortunately. Enormous market efficiency is being achieved as youth and recreational teams move to automated processes. Apps can be used to book hotels and make travel arrangements.

Youth sports facilities become part of a community development program for all ages Every team, and every sport has appeal and as there is more leisure, as the economy spins out more and more wealth at the top of the economic scale, there will be more spending on sports. Professional sports, betting, fantasy teams, semiprofessional teams, and teams just for fun will continue to look for venues and players.

Vendors are upgrading feature function packages. They are leveraging apps to improve communications and draw more people into programs. Software so it is able to provide a wide range of capabilities. Once a platform is in place, the organization of travel teams is facilitated.

Market Leaders

Nike

Ameri Sports

Wilson

Adidas

Under Armor

InterContinental Hotels Group

Marriott

Bauer

Stack Sports

NBC Sports

SportsEngine

Key Topics Covered:

Club Management

Flexible Payment Options

League Software

Recreational League

Sports Software

Sports Team Registration

Sports Technology

Sports Wearables

Sports Websites

Team Flexible Payment

Team One Tap Payment

Team Registration

Team Roster Software

Team Volunteer Management

Travel Teams

Volunteer Management

Youth Development

Youth Sports

Youth Sports Coaching

Youth Sports Team Communication

Youth Travel Teams

Key Topics Covered:

1. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Youth League Sports Market Dynamics

1.2 Participation in Sports Develops Core Values in Youth

1.2.1 Professional Sports Embrace Youth Development Programs

1.2.2 Jr.NBA.com Emphasizes Fundamentals for Youth

1.3 Clothing and Apparel a Core Aspect of the Youth Sports Market

1.3.1 Little League Chose Dick's Team Sports HQ As Its Tech Provider

1.4 Hotels Leverage Vendor Positioning in Youth Sports Markets

1.5 Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized

1.6 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

1.6.1 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

1.6.2 Aim to Ensure That All Kids Have the Chance to Grow Up Fit and Strong

1.6.3 Developing the Athletic and Human Potential of a Child

1.7 Youth Team Web Sites

1.7.1 Youth Sports Team Web Presence

1.8 Youth Sports Software Communications Functions

2. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Youth League Sports Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Innovation Is Core to the Market Growth of Youth Sports Organizations

2.2 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Market Shares

2.2.1 Movement Toward Travel Teams

2.2.2 Linking to Team Sponsors

2.2.3 Youth League Sports Market Growth Development Programs

2.2.4 Youth League Sports Software Functions

2.2.5 Team Sports Financial Reporting

2.2.6 Youth Team Sports Acquisitions

2.2.7 Youth League Sports Apps Model Market Factors

2.2.8 Applications

2.3 Youth League Sports Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Market Segments, Dollars, Worldwide

2.4 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Facilities Market, Number Field Rentals

2.5 Youth League Sports Regional Market Analysis

2.5.1 U.S. Sports Profile

2.5.2 US Youth Sports Regional Analysis by MSA Region

2.5.3 Youth Team Sites Revenue Model

2.5.4 Canada

3 Youth League Sports Product Description

3.1 Vendors Build Brand with Significant, Targeted Upper Middle-Class Demographics

3.1.1 Vendors Address Needs of Different Types of Teams

3.1.2 Stack Sports GoalLine

3.1.3 Stack Sports Strengths

3.1.4 Stack Sports Challenges

4 Youth and Recreational League Sports Research and Technology

4.1 Payment Gateways

4.1.1 Payment Processing Solutions for a League

4.1.2 Recommended Merchant Broker Authorize.net Gateway

4.2 Responsive Web Design

4.2.1 Robust Website Structure

4.3 Tournament Types

4.3.1 Match Day Types

4.4 Season Registration & eSport Configuration

4.5 Venue

4.6 FE Management

4.6.1 Extra fields

4.7 Artificial Intelligence and Software

4.8 Nike Open-Source Software

5 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles

Active Network

Active Sports

Adidas

Affinity Sports

Agile Sports Technologies

Ameri Sports

Aspen Institute

Athletrax

Bauer

Bear Dev

Catapult

Coach Logic

Cogran

Comcast

Dick's Sporting Goods

Engage Sports

EZFacility

FiXi Competition Management

Global Payments

HorizonWebRef.com

Hudl

InterContinental Hotels Group

Jevin

Jonas Software

JoomSport

Lanyon

LeagueApps

LeagueLobster

LeagueRepublic

Marriott

mysportsort

NBC

NFL

Nike

QSTC

RosterBot

SFA Sports

Sideline Sports

SIP

Sixgill

SPay

Sportlyzer

Sports Facilities Advisory

SportsEngine

Stack Sports

STATS

Steel Sports

SwimTopia

Teamer

TeamSideline.com

TeamSnap

Under Armour

Vista Equity Partners

VNN Sports

Wilson

Wooter

YourTeamOnline

Zebra Technologies

Zuluru

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w51uxb

