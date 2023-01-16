Baker Tilly Foundation grants wishes in annual giving campaign

Fifteen not-for-profit organizations nominated by Baker Tilly team members receive $10,000 Baker Tilly Wishes grants.

The Baker Tilly Foundation announces the 15 recipients of its sixth annual Baker Tilly Wishes — a program where team members nominate their favorite not-for-profit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation.

"Our team members inspire us every day with genuine care and dedication to making a positive change in their communities," Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said. "We've witnessed the impact our Baker Tilly Wishes grants have had on our communities and are thrilled to once again support 15 deserving organizations."

This year's 15 recipients include the following not-for-profit organizations from coast to coast:

Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center, Inc. (ADRC) – East Islip, New York

Camp Daniel – Lane Athelstane, Wisconsin

Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, Inc. – Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Circle Of Care – Wilton, Connecticut

Eagle Investors – Houston, Texas

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission – North Hills, California

Housing Forward – Maywood, Illinois

Like a Lion – Indianapolis, Indiana

LymeDisease.org – San Ramon, California

Meals on Wheels of New Castle – New Castle, Pennsylvania

New Directions for Youth – North Hollywood, California

Pet Prescription Team – El Cajon, California

The Bob Burdette Center – Charleston, West Virginia

Women's Resource Center – Scranton, Pennsylvania

Baker Tilly Wishes focuses on the three pillars of the Baker Tilly Foundation: education, health and wellness, and human services. The program is part of the firm's broader annual holiday giving, which embraces causes supported by team members in their communities and includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice.

About the Baker Tilly Foundation

The Baker Tilly Foundation is Baker Tilly's not-for-profit, private foundation to drive greater impact in three philanthropic areas of education, health and wellness and human services. Visit bakertillyfoundation.org to learn more about the Baker Tilly Foundation.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005088/en/