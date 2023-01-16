APEX Biologix Appoints Jim Rogers as New Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors at APEX Biologix is pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer to continue the expansion and innovation efforts of the company.

APEX Biologix, a leader in the regenerative medicine industry, announced today the addition of a new visionary executive to the company. Jim Rogers brings more than 20 years of creation and business development in the medical device industry to the growing team at APEX Biologix.

In his most recent role as founder and CEO of the Medical Sales College (MSC), Rogers built the first ever licensed and regulated college focused on orthopedic sales education. MSC has 12 campus locations throughout the U.S. and is responsible for education and job placement of thousands of students representing the majority of companies in medical sales. During his tenure at MSC, Rogers also worked in an executive consulting role for multiple major leading device manufacturers. Previous to this venture, Rogers built and managed the direct selling platform for Wright Medical that enabled the company to become a leader in foot and ankle surgery, ultimately being purchased by Stryker for more than $4 billion dollars.

"I am very excited to join the APEX team at this point of the company's explosive growth in the regenerative medicine industry. Their dedicated focus to creating innovative products, providing quality service to their physician partners, and track record for success will continue to be part of my focus moving forward." – Jim Rogers, CEO

This vital addition to the company follows a very successful 2022 and increased venture capital funding from multiple sources.

"The addition of Jim Rogers to our company comes at a period of extreme growth and opportunity for APEX. I, along with the entire Board of Directors, am delighted to bring such a high caliber executive on to further the mission and values of APEX Biologix." – Dan Crane, Former CEO and Current Board Member

About APEX Biologix

APEX Biologix is an emerging industry leader in orthobiologics. The company is dedicated to the science and research of innovative biologic medicine and its potential, while supplying physicians with the best products and education available to treat their patients and improve quality of life.

