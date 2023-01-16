Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A220 Aircraft with Croatia Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation AL announced long-term lease placements for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines, including four A220-300s and two A220-100s. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Croatia Airlines beginning in 2024 through 2025 from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"We are pleased to announce this lease placement for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "ALC looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines as the airline modernizes and expands its fleet with the newest and most fuel-efficient jets."

About Air Lease Corporation AL

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines, the national air carrier of Croatia, has been carrying passengers and cargo in domestic and international traffic for more than 30 years. Through its hub in Zagreb, Croatia Airlines serves dozens of destinations in Europe including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

