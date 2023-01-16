The ONDA GAMEPAD is currently in its final stages of development and is set to undergo testing of its ecosystem

Metarium Global Limited (MGL) is pleased to announce that the development of its blockchain-based decentralized game platform, ONDA GAMEPAD, is in its final stages.

/EIN News/ -- Hongkong, China, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metarium Global Limited (MGL) is pleased to announce that the development of its blockchain-based decentralized game platform, ONDA GAMEPAD, is in its final stages. MGL is actively recruiting partners, attracting games, and testing the ecosystem to invigorate the platform.

Currently listed on the blockchain exchange "LBANK," ONDA GAMEPAD plans to make additional listings in the future. MGL is establishing a development ecosystem that incorporates blockchain technology tailored to the era of the Web 3.0 platform to enhance the competitiveness and viability of small and medium-sized game companies in the game market, which large publishers and game development companies currently dominate.

MGL promotes the activation of games through its P2E (Play to Earn) user inflow system, intending to increase project viability gradually. The company aims to build a path that can rapidly expand while simultaneously creating results that satisfy all game industry developers, investors, and users in the existing ecosystem.

Game studios in Taiwan, Korea, and Indonesia working on the ONDA ecosystem are expected to release games frequently in 2023. They can secure insufficient user pools by sharing the platform and selling and trading NFT through the provided NFT marketplace and minting page. They can be expected to create a free and efficient game ecosystem by appropriating funds for projects through these means.

ONDA GAMEPAD is actively building partnerships with existing and leading overseas partners ahead of its launch in the first half of this year. ONDA TOKEN is designed as the key currency and affects all activities within the ONDA GAMEPAD ecosystem. ONDA GAMEPAD will provide as many benefits and uses as possible to users who own ONDA TOKEN. The company's goal is to attract games from global game companies, create a sound game ecosystem where many people can actively participate in ONDA GAMEPAD, and ultimately be evaluated as a game, not just the size of the company.

Media Contact

Name: Kwok PO Yin Sammy

Company: Metarium Global Limited

Website: https://www.onda.global/

Email: admin@onda.global

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment