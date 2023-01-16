Green Mining Market is estimated to be US$ 23.4 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Green Mining Market, By Type (Surface Mining, Underground Mining), By Technology (Power Reduction (Comminution Efficiency, Hydrometallurgical Process), Fuel and Maintenance Reduction (Equipment Route Optimization, Fuel Additives, Natural Gas Conversion, Training Simulators), Emission Reduction (Dust Management, Carbon Sequestration, Interior Bleaching), Water Reduction (AMD/ARD Remediation, Wastewater Processing, Tailings Remediation, Desalination), Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Green mining refers to the reduction of greenhouse gases, water used and the environmental impact associated with the extraction and processing of minerals. In mining, green technology refers to technologies that will reduce carbon emissions in operations and reduce adverse environmental impacts, including the use of minerals and metals that support the transition to low-carbon technologies such as solar panels or wind power. Sustainable mining or green mining refers to when they extract essential resources while improving social, economic and environmental outcomes, Australia is a world leader in sustainable mining and they recognize and are committed to the responsible approach of Braves Mining and Resources. Mining is the basic industry of social development and national economic construction, in the whole process of mineral resource exploration and development, scientific and systematic mining is applied. The disturbance to the economic environment surrounding the mining area is controlled within manageable limits. Environmental ecology, scientific mining practices, efficient use of resources and digitization of management information and coordination of mining communities are very important. The green mining concept was developed as a key tool to make Finland a pioneer in sustainable mining, promoting material, water and energy efficiency to reduce the environmental footprint of the life cycle of mineral-based products. Green mining allows the recovery of all useful minerals and minimizes mining waste, green mining is about ensuring the availability of mineral resources for future generations, which requires long-term investment in mineral exploration techniques. An important goal of green mining is to minimize adverse environmental and social impacts and maximize local benefits during all phases of operations. Green mining helps conduct operations in a manner that is safe and meaningful for employees and harmless to local residents and the environment. After a mine is closed, green mining helps restore mined areas to secure and prioritize other types of land use. Emergence of hybrid diesel-electric loaders to control carbon emissions and maintain environmental sustainability is further catalyzing the market growth. Accordingly, increasing adoption of clean and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to electrify mining processes is driving the market growth. Hence, various companies in the global mining industry are adopting the green mining market, thus the demand for green mining is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The report “Green Mining Market, By Type (Surface Mining, Underground Mining), By Technology (Power Reduction (Comminution Efficiency, Hydrometallurgical Process), Fuel and Maintenance Reduction (Equipment Route Optimization, Fuel Additives, Natural Gas Conversion, Training Simulators), Emission Reduction (Dust Management, Carbon Sequestration, Interior Bleaching), Water Reduction (AMD/ARD Remediation, Wastewater Processing, Tailings Remediation, Desalination), Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In October 2022, Anglo American and EDF launched Envusa to green South African mines with power and hydrogen. Anglo American in partnership with EDF Renewables announced their agreement to create Envusa Energy, a new joint venture company to develop regional renewable energy ecosystems in South Africa.

In June 2022, Rio Tinto and the Salzgitter Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on carbon-free steelmaking by studying the optimization of Rio Tinto's high-quality Canadian and Australian iron ore products for use at Salzgitter's SALCOS green steel project in Germany.

In October, Rin Tinto collaborated with Scania to establish R&D units for autonomous technologies, including electric vehicles.

Analyst View:

Green mining is an important concept due to the various impacts on the environment caused by the mining process used for mineral extraction. The main objective of green mining process and its termination is to ensure that adoption of green mining practices leads to sustainability. Green mining reduces greenhouse gases prone to beneficiation of minerals, uses energy more efficiently, etc. Green mining includes electricity reduction, fuel and maintenance reduction, emission reduction, water conservation and mine closure. The development of advanced green mining technologies aims to enhance both the economic and environmental performance of the mining industry. Innovation in the green mining market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in green mining that are more efficient to use. However, growing concerns about the environment and climate change and their impact on the mining sector are fueling the growth of the green mining market.

Green Mining Market, By Type (Surface Mining, Underground Mining), By Technology (Power Reduction (Comminution Efficiency, Hydrometallurgical Process), Fuel and Maintenance Reduction (Equipment Route Optimization, Fuel Additives, Natural Gas Conversion, Training Simulators), Emission Reduction (Dust Management, Carbon Sequestration, Interior Bleaching), Water Reduction (AMD/ARD Remediation, Wastewater Processing, Tailings Remediation, Desalination), Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Key Market Insights from the report:

Green Mining Market accounted for US$ 11 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 23.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%. The Green Mining Market is segmented based on Type, Technology and Region.

Based on type, the Green Mining Market is segmented into Surface Mining, Underground Mining.

Based on technology, the target market is classified into Power Reduction (Comminution Efficiency, Hydrometallurgical Process), Fuel and Maintenance Reduction (Equipment Route Optimization, Fuel Additives, Natural Gas Conversion, Training Simulators), Emission Reduction (Dust Management, Carbon Sequestration, Interior Bleaching), Water Reduction (AMD/ARD Remediation, Wastewater Processing, Tailings Remediation, Desalination), Others.

By Region, the Green Mining Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Green Mining Market:

The prominent players operating in the Green Mining Market includes, BHP Billiton, Anglo American PLC, Rio Tinto Group, VALE S.A., Glencore PLC, Tata Steel Limited, Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, and Dundee Precious Metals, Liebherr, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Green Mining Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Surface Mining Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Underground Mining Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Green Mining Market, By Technology Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Power Reduction (Comminution Efficiency, Hydrometallurgical Process) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fuel and Maintenance Reduction (Equipment Route Optimization, Fuel Additives, Natural Gas Conversion, Training Simulators) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Emission Reduction (Dust Management, Carbon Sequestration, Interior Bleaching) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Water Reduction (AMD/ARD Remediation, Wastewater Processing, Tailings Remediation, Desalination) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

