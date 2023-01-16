New fund for the anniversary of PEI joining Confederation

CANADA, January 16 - A new fund will support projects that celebrate the 150th anniversary of Prince Edward Island joining Confederation.

The PEI 150 Celebration Fund is available for communities and cultural organizations that wish to engage residents and visitors in anniversary activities through any existing festival, celebration, or event. One-time events designed specifically to mark the occasion will be considered.

Projects that focus on reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people living in Prince Edward Island are also eligible for the fund.

“This fund is an opportunity for organizations to explore the richness, diversity, and complexity of the Island’s past, as well as celebrate our vibrant culture of today and possibilities for the future.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Funding up to a maximum of $2,500 is available. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023.

