Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,457 in the last 365 days.

New fund for the anniversary of PEI joining Confederation

CANADA, January 16 - A new fund will support projects that celebrate the 150th anniversary of Prince Edward Island joining Confederation.

The PEI 150 Celebration Fund is available for communities and cultural organizations that wish to engage residents and visitors in anniversary activities through any existing festival, celebration, or event. One-time events designed specifically to mark the occasion will be considered.

Projects that focus on reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people living in Prince Edward Island are also eligible for the fund. 

“This fund is an opportunity for organizations to explore the richness, diversity, and complexity of the Island’s past, as well as celebrate our vibrant culture of today and possibilities for the future.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson 

Funding up to a maximum of $2,500 is available. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. 

Media contact:
Hillary MacDonald
Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture
hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New fund for the anniversary of PEI joining Confederation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.