Dental Equipment Market : Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% : Will Hit USD 6.20 Billion by 2030 : Says Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Dental Equipment Market Size – USD 6.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Rising preference for digital dental X-ray over analog dental X-ray” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental equipment market size was USD 6.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), untreated dental decay affects over one-quarter (26%) of individuals in the U.S. Gum disease affects over half (46%) of all persons aged 30 and above, while severe gum disease affects roughly 9% of adults. Oral cancers are more frequent in older persons, particularly those over the age of 55 who smoke and drink heavily.

In addition, rising medical tourism is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Dental tourism provides an effective mechanism for persons travelling overseas for treatment to receive inexpensive and accessible dental care, including dental operations such as surgery and aesthetic dentistry treatments. Companies have been formed to study and organize trips for medical tourists as popularity of dental tourism has grown over the last ten years. For example, Patients Beyond Borders and Dental Departures, use marketing services to link patients with overseas healthcare providers. Some insurance providers, such as GeoBlue (associated with Blue Cross Blue Shield), Aetna, and Cigna, provide particular medical and dental coverage for those travelling outside of the U.S.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The general and diagnostics equipment segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Diagnostic equipment used in modern dentistry is a combination of computerized systems, specific tests, suggestive materials, and lighting. Dental problems including tooth decay, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia are common in elderly patients, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Dental drills are among many manual and electric instruments that dentists use to prepare cavities for fillings. Back of patients teeth and teeth that are often covered by cheeks can be seen by dentists due to dental mirrors.

The prosthodontic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Individuals rising demand for aesthetic appearance has compelled them to use prostheses and technical breakthroughs and product releases have also driven revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, increased need for prosthodontics is fueling the desire for dental radiology equipment such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), which is regarded as a unique imaging alternative for a prosthodontist's diverse treatment demands.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of dental disorders in this region. In addition, presence of key players is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, in January 2022, RODO Medical and The Aurum Group have formed a strategic alliance to bring Rodo Digital Prosthetics (RDP) to the U.S. RDP is a new dental laboratory that will combine RODO's unique technology and Aurum's Core3dcentres. Furthermore, both firms have reached a deal for a limited exclusive distribution arrangement in Canada.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dental Equipment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dental Equipment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dental Equipment market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental equipment market based on product, treatment, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

General and Diagnostics Equipment

Dental Consumables

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontics

Prosthodontic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health, Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies.

Radical Highlights of the Dental Equipment Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Dental Equipment market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Dental Equipment market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

