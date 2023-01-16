Global Sugar Free Mints Market Is Expected to Generate $1.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in health awareness & consciousness among customers serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global sugar free mints market. In 2020, At-home consumption of sugar free mint increased while on-the-go consumption of sugar free mint declined due to the traveling restrictions imposed by the government.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sugar free mints market garnered $657.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $657.0 million Market Size in 2031 $1.2 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region Drivers Innovation, processing, and packaging Surge in diabetes cases Rise in consumption of tobacco products, smoking & alcohol Opportunities Rise in health awareness & consciousness among customers Increase in awareness about oral care among the young & adult populations across the globe Restraints Surge in prevalence of obesity

Covid-19 Scenario:

The e-commerce played a crucial role in the sales of sugar free mint during the lockdown period. Rapid penetration of online groceries and food deliveries across the developed and developing nations positively impacted the global sugar free mints market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sugar free mints market based on nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global sugar free mints market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on flavor, the peppermint segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global sugar free mints market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global sugar free mints market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global sugar free mints market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global sugar free mints market analyzed in the research include Albanese Candy, Atkinson Candy Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, ChocZero Inc., Continental Candy Industries B.V., Ferrero International S.A., Lotte Group, Mondelz International, Nestle S.A, Nova Chocolate, Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., See Candy Shop, Inc., Sugarless Confectionery, The Hershey Company, The Wrigley Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sugar free mints market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

