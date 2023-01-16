Caring For Others To Raise Awareness of College Students Living In Poverty
Caring For Others wishes to raise money to help college students continue their education by helping to pay tuition and assist with their living expenses.
Even for those who are able to access higher education, the limitation of covering basic living expenses severely limits their chances of leaving poverty in their adult lives”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, Inc., a 501(c)(3) working to eradicate poverty, is focused on fundraising and educating the community about a surprising growing segment of the population living in poverty, college students. Caring For Others wishes to raise money to help college students continue their education by helping to not only pay tuition but to assist with their living expenses.
— Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
According to a 2021 report from Temple University, 14 percent of college students are affected by homelessness with food insecurity affecting 39 percent of students at two-year institutions and 29 percent of students at four-year institutions. Furthermore, nearly three in five college students experienced basic needs insecurity. There are three basic measures of basic needs insecurity — food insecurity, housing insecurity and homelessness.
“Even for those who are able to access higher education, the limitation of covering basic living expenses severely limits their chances of leaving poverty in their adult lives,” Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “The first step in helping these young people succeed in life as adults is to understand the challenges they face early in their lives. Many of these young adults do not have a place to stay at night, food to eat or materials they need to succeed therefore we have to open our eyes and be proactive in providing students the right accommodations to reach their full potential.”
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) found that the global poverty rate could be more than halved with 420 million people being lifted out of poverty if all adults completed secondary school.
"As a student living in poverty, not only is it difficult to maintain schoolwork, it is frightening to have to worry about what my next meal will be," Spelman College student Tori said. "I have a full-time job that has made excelling in school harder than it already is, and with all these obstacles in my way, I wonder if I will be able to succeed."
To speak with Caring for Others leadership about this concerning trend please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559. Or to learn more, please visit www.caring4others.org.
# # #
ABOUT CARING FOR OTHERS
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and sustain an improved quality of life. Founded in 2000, Caring For Others now contributes to hundreds of thousands of people per year, distributing more than 2.6 million pounds of food. To support the Caring For Others mission, please visit caring4others.org.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here