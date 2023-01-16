Podfest Expo 2023 Coming to Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® on Jan. 26-29

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Podfest Expo, an extended annual event that brings together an international crew of podcasters to share and enjoy content created for the global podcasting community, is pleased to announce the 9th Annual Podfest Expo in an in-person format at the Renaissance Orlando Resort on Jan. 26 - 29, 2023.

As the global leader in the world of podcasting, more than 1,500 independent creators, fresh shows, seasoned veterans, well-known creators, highly respected authors and influential sponsors are expected to attend this year’s Podfest Expo, which amplifies diverse voices through the powerful mediums of audio and video.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore rare educational opportunities, delve into exciting topics, compare notes, formulate collaborative projects and promotional trades, share best practices and interact with a host of engaging speakers with expertise across a range of areas to accelerate innovation in the space.

The conference will feature a variety of formats ripe with learning opportunities and geared towards knowledge sharing, including keynotes, industry tracks, highly informative sub-sessions and panel discussions designed to inspire you, shape your target audience strategy and grow your channel - regardless of your level of experience, technical or marketing skill.

Attendees can look forward to several easy-to-understand but industry-crucial conference topics that are available in a fully customizable agenda that attendees can tailor as per their interests, including:

Creation and Launch

Technology and Innovation

Audience Growth

Monetization and Marketing

YouTube and Video

Networking and Social

Creators presenting at Podfest Expo 2023 include Sara Dean of The Shameless Mom Academy; Kate Erickson of Kate’s Take; Innovation in Compliance with Tom Fox; The Personal Finance Podcast with Andrew Giancola; Bryan Green of The Commercial Break; and Larry Roberts of Red Hat Media.

Several exhibitor booths will showcase the latest in sector-related products, services and technology. Experienced market professionals will be available to answer questions as well as offer insider suggestions and ideas to guide attendees in their content creation journey.

Having fostered deep networks and driven innovation within the tightly knit global podcasting community since 2013, those attending will find themselves quickly absorbed into the Podfest family while honing their skills, developing strategic models, building rapport with industry professionals from across the world and building long-term partnerships.

The conference will be hosted at the luxurious Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®, near celebrated attractions such as SeaWorld® Orlando and the Aquatica water park and International Drive. The Renaissance Orlando offers resort-style amenities and participants can enjoy unforgettable experiences at the sparkling pool and the soaring atrium.

Attendees can look forward to the Howl at The Moon Party (Presented by MowPod & Cloud Mics) on Friday, Jan. 27, with plenty of food, drinks, dancing and karaoke. Other scheduled meet and greets will be held at various locations, including Mist Wine Bar & Tapas and the expo halls.

During the conference, attendees can participate in fun-filled treasure hunts to win exciting prizes or enjoy laughs at the Comedy Panel on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Peninsula 2. On Sunday, Jan. 29, Podfest Expo will host the Gratitude Brunch Ceremony and award unique prizes for completed treasure maps.

VIP Passholders will also have access to the VIP Lounge at the Lobby-Upper Deck and can relish a session with our in-house massage therapist, as well as a bonus lunch on Sunday.

To register for the PodFest Expo, Hall Pass and other Add-ons, visit https://podfestexpo.com/tickets.

To learn more about the event, click https://podfestexpo.com

About Podfest Expo

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, Podfest, a production of Cutting Edge Events, is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest-running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable.

