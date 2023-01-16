Surgical Power Tools Market Worth $3.25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the surgical power tools market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $3.25 billion by 2030.

Surgery power tools include powered instruments and accessories that assist in several surgeries. These tools are used in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental craniomaxillofacial surgery, ENT surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and plastic & reconstructive surgery to fixate, shape, cut, and dissect bone. In several surgical procedures, they are also used to emulsify, aspirate, and fragment soft tissue.

The demand for surgery power tools is experiencing a surge due to the rising number of aging people, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic and neurological disorders, and technological advancements related to surgical power tools.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Power Tools Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the surgical power tools market. The surgery procedures were either delayed or canceled during the pandemic. People avoided hospital visits for fear of getting infected with COVID-19. During the pandemic, only emergency procedures were carried out under stringent guidelines. Also, disrupted supply chains due to trade restrictions by almost every country affected the market growth. However, the market experienced post-pandemic growth due to the increasing frequency of delayed and postponed surgeries during the pandemic.

The global surgical power tools market is segmented by Product (Handpieces {Drills, Saws, Reamers, Shavers, Wire/Pin Drivers, Other Handpieces}, Power Source & Controls {Electric consoles, Battery, Pneumatic Regulators}, Accessories {Surgical Accessories, Electrical Accessories, Other Accessories}), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Dental and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery ), Usage, End (Reusable, Disposable), End User, (Hospitals, ASCs and Clinics), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, the handpieces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical power tools market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the compatibility of handpieces with numerous attachments and their usage in various surgeries. Handpieces also offer power optimization. In dental surgery, handpieces are used for drilling, grinding, and polishing. These allow dentists to work more quickly and efficiently.

Based on application, the orthopedic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical power tools market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and rise in the adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic surgery. However, the neurosurgery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the neurosurgery segment is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries. Increasing preference for surgical-powered tools in several surgical procedures, including brain surgery, drives segment growth. Moreover, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive neurosurgeries due to shorter incision lengths, less recovery time than traditional surgeries, less trauma and tissue disruption, and reduced hospital stay also contribute to the segment’s growth.

Based on usage, the global surgical power tools market is segmented into reusable tools and disposable tools. In 2023, the reusable tools segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical power tools market due to the need for cost efficiency and minimizing waste. However, the disposable tools segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the need for cost efficiency and low risk of infection spread.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Well-established surgical setup, availability of trained surgical professionals, and high adoption of surgical tools mainly contribute to the segment's fast growth.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical power tools market. The growth of this market in North America is primarily driven by the high adoption of advanced surgical instruments and growing preferences for minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, increasing number of surgeries due to chronic diseases and favorable reimbursement scenario also support the market growth in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2019–2022). In the last couple of years, the global surgical power tools market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the global Surgical Power Tools Market are Medtronic Plc (Ireland), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), De Soutter Medical Limited (U.K.), AlloTech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K), and NOUVAG AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Surgical Power Tools Market, by Product

Handpieces Drills Saws Reamers Shavers Wire/Pin Drivers Other Handpieces

Power Source & Controls Electric Consoles Batteries Pneumatic Regulators

Accessories Surgical Accessories Electrical Accessories Other Accessories



Surgical Power Tools Market, by Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

ENT Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Surgical Power Tools Market, by Usage

Reusable Tools

Disposable Tools

Surgical Power Tools Market, by End User

Hospitals

ASCs and Clinics

Surgical Power Tools Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

