Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Size & Trends

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 115.5 billion in 2023 to USD 335.6 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Technology advancements, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases like COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others, improved accessibility to high-speed internet, and the adoption of supportive government regulatory policies are the main drivers of the internet of things market's growth in the healthcare sector.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, patient monitoring is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the component outlook, the service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Medtronic, Hillrom- Welch Allyn, Stanley Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, AgaMtrix, iHealth Lab, Inc, AliveCor, Inc, Bio Telemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Siemens AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global internet of things in the healthcare market

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Device
  • System & Software
  • Service

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Patient Monitoring
  • Telemedicine
  • Workflow Management

By Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite

By End-User

  • Hospital
  • Research Laboratories
  • Government Authority

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


