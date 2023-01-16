Sash Windows Offers High-Quality Secondary Glazing On A Range Of Different Window Types To Help Homeowners Save Energy This Winter As Costs Continue To Soar

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sash Windows is an award-winning, multi-business accredited secondary glazing maintenance, repair and installation firm that has been offering a highly-rated service in London for the past 40 years.

Due to the ongoing energy crisis that has gripped the UK and Europe, Sash Windows is offering its high-quality secondary glazing on a range of different window types, as well as expert repair, replacement, and installation, to help homeowners save costs this winter.

”secondary glazed windows are an effective way to retain heat, and for many homeowners, sash windows are a perfect choice,” says Sash Windows Director Robin Partridge. “Not only do they provide excellent heat retention, but they also look great in period homes.”

Sash Windows allow even heritage properties to benefit from energy-efficient secondary glazing without compromising on the period aesthetic. “Many people believe that period properties such as listed buildings cannot benefit from the energy savings of secondary glazing. But that isn’t true,” says Robin. Even these properties can stay warm and look great while remaining in keeping with the original aesthetic of the property”.

The Benefits Of Secondary Glazing

According to the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, secondary glazed windows can reduce heat loss in the winter by up to 50% and heat gain in the summer by up to 30%.

The amount of energy you can save will depend on several factors, including the age and condition of your current windows, the type of glazing used, and the climate in which you live. For example, secondary glazed windows may be more effective at reducing heat loss in cold temperatures than in warm climates and more effective at reducing heat gain in hot climates than in cool climates.

The secondary glazing solution offered by Sash Windows is perfect for maintaining that regal look in your home by alleviating your existing windows, such as trade sash windows, sliding sash windows, and timber casement windows, and helps them to perform to a much higher standard.

Sash Windows installs secondary glazing to your existing windows to add several benefits to your home, including increased security, better insulation, less noise pollution, and greater aesthetics, along with providing a faster and more cost-effective option than having new windows installed.

Additionally, the secondary glazed windows that Sash Windows installs take its trained team (on average) only 1 day to install, have an impressive warranty of up to 10 years and are easy to maintain.

While secondary glazed windows can be an effective way to improve the energy efficiency of your home in the UK, Sash Windows also suggest a range of other measures that you and your family can take to cut costs and save the amount of energy you use in your home. These include:

Adding insulation to your home

Sealing any air leaks and fixing any holes

Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and heating and cooling systems.

Together with secondary glazed windows, these measures can help you save even more energy and money on your bills.

About Sash Windows

Sash Windows is a William Richards owned and operated company that has been manufacturing, installing, draught proofing, and servicing timber sash windows in the UK for both residential and commercial properties over the last 40 years.

The company has long established accreditations with most UK construction governing bodies and has received a variety of awards for its dedication to its customers, trained and friendly team, as well as its outstanding product care.

More information

To find out more about Sash Windows and to see the company’s complete collection of available windows and services, please visit the website at https://www.sash-windows.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sash-windows-offers-high-quality-secondary-glazing-on-a-range-of-different-window-types-to-help-homeowners-save-energy-this-winter-as-costs-continue-to-soar/

Sash Windows Vicarage House 58-60 Kensington Church St London W8 4DB United Kingdom 020 3826 8166 https://www.sash-windows.co.uk/