Lucidworks and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Enhance the Entire Retail Commerce Journey

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at NRF, the retail industry’s largest event, Lucidworks and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their partnership. Lucidworks combined its Fusion technology with Google Cloud’s Retail Search (GCRS) solution to deliver an elevated online product discovery experience. Specifically, when combined with Google Cloud Retail Search, Lucidworks Fusion’s Deep Learning technology orchestrates Google Cloud’s search and shopper intelligence trained on queries and events to enable instant sharper relevance across the shopper journey.



“Lucidworks’ expanded partnership with Google Cloud unifies our best-in-class solutions to give ecommerce brands the solution they need to drive conversions and delight shoppers,” said Mike Sinoway, Lucidworks, CEO. “The combined solution allows retailers to tame growing assortments and respond deftly to consumers using more complex language when searching.”

Google Cloud’s research about search abandonment—when a consumer searches for a product on a retailer’s website but does not find what they are looking for—costs retailers more than $300 billion annually in the United States alone. Nearly two-thirds of shoppers said that the search function is important to their customer experience. Forty percent of shoppers also reported that they have a negative impression of a retailer if what they’re searching for doesn’t give them the results they want. The reputation of brand and shopper conversions depend on a relevant shopping experience.

The full retail commerce journey includes content, service, and commerce operations. Lucidworks Fusion activates and unifies these components and brings industry and customer specific expertise into Google Cloud’s premiere product discovery solution. Lucidworks’ Deep Learning technology and experience working with hundreds of major retailers and B2B companies combined with Google Cloud’s search capabilities help customers maximize their overall relationship with Google Cloud.

"Providing a relevant and personalized shopper experience, regardless of channel, is an age-old industry-wide challenge that only gets more difficult as consumer expectations increase," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer Solutions at Google Cloud. “Lucidworks’ new Google Cloud Retail Search integration combines Fusion’s ability to customize and experiment with Google Cloud’s quality precision and semantic understanding to serve up the most relevant results and recommendations to shoppers.”

