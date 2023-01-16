Submit Release
Seeking 2023's Top Business Influencers for the CSuite Digital Leadership Awards

Nominations for 'The CSuites' Open Today to Highlight Business Leaders Inspiring Through the Power of Social Media

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first awards program dedicated exclusively to business influencers and thought leaders is back and better than ever for 2023. Nominations open today for the CSuite Digital Leadership Awards, celebrating business leaders who inspire online and offline. Previous winners include Michele Romanow of Clearco, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, and Dan Schulman of PayPal.

This year, the CSuite Digital Leadership Awards is seeking exceptional business leaders and influencers across multiple categories, including best leaders on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as "Future of Work Evangelist," "Business Leader Taking a Stand," and "Best Employee Champion." The awards are open to leaders at all companies, from startups to global enterprises, including non-profits and government agencies. Founders, managers and senior executives with active profiles and growing social followings are encouraged to apply.

The CSuite Awards highlight the growing importance of business leaders having a strong digital presence, and the profound impact of digital leadership on employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders. "In uncertain times, there's a huge opportunity to demonstrate strong leadership," says Caroline Carter-Smith, cofounder of the CSuite Awards. "Coming out of a pandemic and with a recession looming, strong communication is crucial for retaining confidence in stakeholders at all levels."

The CSuite Awards reflect a larger societal shift in expectations around leadership and visibility. Recent research shows 80% of employees would rather work for a CEO who's on social media, and half of investors now research executives' profiles when making decisions. "Today's true digital leaders are not only driving industry conversations but also shaping the future of work and making a difference in the world," says CSuite Awards cofounder Remy Scalza.  

Award winners will be announced on June 19, 2023, with judging by leading business editors, industry experts, and business influencers. Winners are highlighted in national press and featured in major media outlets. To apply, visit www.csuiteawards.com.

About the 2023 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards

Today's leaders understand the power of social media to share ideas, drive business results and even change the world. The CSuite Digital Leadership Awards — The CSuites, for short — is the first competition of its kind to recognize their impact and achievements on social media and digital channels. Learn more and receive an invitation to apply at www.csuiteawards.com. #2023CSuiteAwards @csuitecontentagency

Contact Information:
Caroline Carter-Smith
Cofounder, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards
caroline@csuitecontent.com
778-918-7206

Remy Scalza
Cofounder, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards
remy@csuitecontent.com
778-554-3768

You just read:

Seeking 2023's Top Business Influencers for the CSuite Digital Leadership Awards

