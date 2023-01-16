Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announces New Tattoo Category for Charity

Proceeds of new CBMAS category “Best Beer/Brewing-related Tattoo” category entries to benefit The Michael James Jackson Foundation to fund scholarships for black, indigenous and people of color entering the brewing & distilling industries The Crushie trophy has been reinvented and can now be removed from the base to be used as a fully functional tap handle. This innovation was designed and produced all within the industry and made in the USA by Steel City Taps. Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the first worldwide awards program of its kind that focuses exclusively on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers, and agencies—all of which play a critical role in dif

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of giving, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS), a global awards competition that recognizes excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts in the craft beer industry, has announced it will donate 100% of the proceeds from its new category—“Best Beer or Brewing-related Tattoo”—to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF), a grant-making organization that funds scholarship awards to black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades for a more just, equitable, and dynamic future.

“We are helping literally change the face of American brewing,” said Garrett Oliver, Founder/Chair, MJF and Brewmaster, The Brooklyn Brewery. “We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade. The MJF is all about genuine and lasting change.”

“Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler,” said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. “Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous. The CBMAS brand is covered in ink—from our judges to our graphics, and Crushie trophy!”

The fourth annual CBMAS Awards Competition is now accepting beer-related marketing and design entries from around the globe (including hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD cocktails). The deadline for entries is January 27, 2023. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are invited to enter their best work.

This year includes new categories, new sponsors, a redesigned Crushie award trophy, and plans for a LIVE, in-person awards ceremony at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN.

Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the first worldwide awards program of its kind that focuses exclusively on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers, and agencies—all of which play a critical role in differentiating craft beer brands in this highly competitive retail marketplace.

The CBMAS quickly became the industry’s expert voice to honor the individuals and teams who build these amazing beverage brands. The CBMAS presented a “marketing trends seminar” at the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference. There is also a podcast—Marketing on Tap—sponsored by EGC Group (available on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio).

At the 2022 CBMAS, 250 Crushie trophies were presented to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies throughout the world. The tally included 89 Platinum Crushie winners, 135 Gold Crushie winners, and 26 Global Crushie winners. See the complete 2022 CBMAS list of winners https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2022-winners/.

New for the 2023:

Crushie Award Redesign

The Crushie trophy has been reinvented and can now be removed from its base and used as a fully functional tap handle. This innovation was designed and produced all within the industry and made in the USA by Steel City Taps.

“We’re excited to work with Steel City Taps on our new Crushie trophies, now cleverly engineered as a functional tap handle.” said Jackie DiBella-Curry, Co-Founder of the CBMAS. “Our Crushie trophy was already awesome, but now it’s even cooler for winners to display!”

“We are very proud to partner with the CBMAS to provide handcrafted, American-made trophies,” said Brad Lugar, Owner/Operator, Steel City Taps. “We hope our craftsmanship will serve as a reminder to the winners of their excellence.” Check out the Crushie Awards trophy.

Expanding Sponsors and Industry Associations

Houston-based Hillebrand Bev Pros returns as “presenting sponsor” for the fourth year in a row. Newer sponsors include WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, NY-based DWS Printing, AL-based Steel City Taps, Chicago-based Certified Cicerone, and VA-based BarTrack.

“As presenting sponsor over the years, we’ve seen the amazing work delivered from breweries and marketing professionals across the globe. We’re even more convinced now of the incredible impact that great marketing has on our industry,” said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services, Hillebrand North America.

The CBMAS has also formed memberships with well-known industry organizations that include The Brewers Association (BA) and the New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA). Judges are affiliated with various beverage and beer industry associations throughout the world.

“As a founding sponsor, EGC has been thrilled with the tremendous growth and acceptance of the Crushies as the premier industry award for craft beer marketing throughout the world,” Ernie Canadeo, Chairman, EGC Group.

“Everyone in the industry plays a role in shaping our brand experience,” said Chris Pisney, Program Director, Cicerone Certification Program. “Craft Beer Marketing Awards, like Cicerone Certification Program, celebrate beer professionals who want to set themselves apart. We’re proud to sponsor the CBMAS and help elevate beer marketing professionals and their best work.”

“INX International is excited to be a part of the CBMA’s again this year,” said Sarah Jacks, Manager, Color Perfection, INX International. ”We can’t wait to celebrate with the winners at the live awards ceremony during CBC in Nashville this year!”

“Full Pour is proud to partner with the CBMA’s for the 2023 awards season,” said Bryant Vander Weerd, Founder/Creative Director, Full Pour Media. “The work they’re doing to recognize marketing campaigns and creative work in the industry is admirable and we’re happy to support such a great organization. Cheers!”

New Categories

The 2023 CBMAS consist of over 40 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. This year, the CBMAS added new categories which recognize industry suppliers and partners.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in person (with a virtual feed) this May at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN. Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry—including cider and hard seltzer—across the world. For more information visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/

ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to recognize the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the “Best Can Design” to “Coolest Taproom,” and “Best Website Design” to “Best Original Videos,” there’s an opportunity to highlight the finest work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry.

