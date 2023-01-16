Data Pipeline Tools Market Size Expected to Grow $17.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Pipeline Tools Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Data experts may effectively prepare for new sources of information and channels and decrease the time and expense for incorporating additional sources if they have a common knowledge of data processing activities. Giving analytics teams complete access into the data flows helps them to derive useful insights, improving the quality of the data in the process.

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2022 US $6.9 billion Market size value in 2027 US $17.6 billion Growth Rate 20.3% CAGR Largest Market North America Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units USD Billion Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Type, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Tibco (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US), Confluent (US), Estuary Flow (US), Blendo (US), Integrate.io (US), and Fivetran (US).

In advanced technologies, large-scale data applications are based on a microservice-based architecture that enables the modularization of many massive operations into smaller, more manageable pieces. By incorporating data produced with one business into one or more service intakes, this encourages data flow between various systems (applications). The diversity, amount, and velocity of data in these systems are also managed with the aid of a well-constructed data pipeline.

Single pipelines may be repeated and employed in the flow of fresh data, which makes it possible to establish duplicate processes when developing data processing applications. This makes it easier to assess IT infrastructure. Recurring patterns also include security when building anything from the ground up, enabling the implementation of sound reusable security procedures as the program expands.

Based on component, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is segmented into tools and services. The services segmentation included integration and deployment services, consulting services, and training and support services. From the data's original cause to the dashboards and analytics that yield useful insights, an end-to-end data pipeline manages and regulates data at every level of the pipeline. End-to-end pipelines use automated techniques that can process massive amounts of data quickly, allowing users to make data-driven decisions more swiftly. A category of software called data pipeline tools enables the movement of vast amounts of data from various disparate sources to a single destination, typically a data warehouse. Using cutting-edge tools, it is a process of combining data from several sources to provide a cohesive view of the data. This aids businesses in doing more thorough analyses of the data and improving decision-making.

Based on deployment mode, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Data is a huge asset for developing business strategies. They continually spend money on keeping their data in a centralized repository and adhering to corporate standards and governmental regulations. As a result, businesses are focusing on easing stress and creating tools for learning from data. Due to its simple availability and agility, the cloud segment holds a significant market share. However, it is anticipated that security risks associated with cloud data storage would open prospects for on-premises adoption, particularly among large businesses.

Based on organization size, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for data pipeline products and services is booming across all industries, and large- and medium-sized businesses are showing tremendous adoption patterns. The requirement to incorporate data from each of the relevant domains grows as the businesses grow. The market for data pipeline solutions in businesses has expanded because of the huge use of big data and lot. Big data analysis is the process of examining enormous and varied quantities of data to unearth crucial information that might assist small businesses in making informed decisions. Small businesses can use big data analytics to evaluate client loyalty and retention. These data points may show specific buying habits that help retain current customers and increase overall sales.

The data pipeline tools are segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This section offers information on these regional markets' sizes, rates of growth, anticipated trends, and market forces. During the projection period, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for all data pipeline tools. The key factors influencing the growth of the data pipeline business in this region are technological advancements in big data, cloud services, and other areas. During the projection period, Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share. High growth rates are anticipated in Latin America and Asia Pacific during the projection period.

Major vendors in the global Data Pipeline Tools Market Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), Tibco (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US), Confluent (US), Estuary Flow (US), Blendo (US), Integrate.io (US), and Fivetran (US).

