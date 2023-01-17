Investing in CubCrafters Is Now Available In all States
Non-accredited investors from Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Washington can now invest in CubCrafters’ public offering
CubCrafters, a leading designer and manufacturer of Light-Sport and Part 23 Certified aircraft, announced today that they can now accept new investment from non-accredited investors residing in the states of Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Washington.
— Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters President and CEO
In July of 2022, the company announced its intention to go public, and was subsequently qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a public stock offering of up to $50 million using the Regulation A+ exemption, but was unable to accept investments from non-accredited investors in several states, due to local restrictions in those states.
In order to accommodate the high level of investor interest in those states, CubCrafters has now launched a new Regulation CF campaign, offering the same preferred stock to the public, at the same initial price of $5 per share, and with the same $400 minimum investment.
“Our fans, customers, aviation enthusiasts, employees, and even the general public in the states of Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington have told us that they very much want to participate in this investment opportunity,” stated Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters President and CEO. “It was always our intention for everyone to be able to participate in our offering regardless of their location, and now they can.”
CubCrafters capital raise will be used to increase manufacturing capacity to reduce order backlog, accelerate the pace of innovation to meet pilots’ demand for faster, more powerful, technically capable aircraft, to improve customer support, and to boost sales in overseas markets where the company flagship XCub aircraft has received international certifications from regional aviation authorities.
Anyone interested in investing in CubCrafters can go to the investment page on the CubCrafters website at www.cubcrafters.com/investors to learn more.
ABOUT CUBCRAFTERS
Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company’s flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to our success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation.
ABOUT THE PUBLIC OFFERING
CubCrafters has been a privately held company for the first 40 years of its existence, but is now welcoming new public investment. Learn more at: https://cubcrafters.com/investors
Regulation A of Title IV of the JOBS Act allows mature startups and later-stage companies to raise as much as $75M per year from both accredited and non-accredited investors and provides that their investments will be liquid to the extent that the company raising capital lists its stock on an exchange or other trading forum. CubCrafters is accepting new investment from investors located in states other than Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation A at the following link: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/cubcrafters
CubCrafters is accepting investments from non-accredited investors in the states of Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation CF. More information about investing via Regulation CF is here: https://marketplace.title3funds.com/offers/PreviewOffers/cub-crafters
If you are an accredited investor, you can also invest via our Regulation D private placement offering. To qualify as an accredited investor, you must meet one of the following criteria:
• You must have a net worth of over $1 million, excluding your primary residence. This can be either individually or include with a spouse or partner.
• You must have an annual income of over $200,000 as an individual, or an annual income of over $300,000 when qualifying with a spouse or partner.
To learn more about making a private placement investment in CubCrafters via Regulation D, or to ask any other questions, please email CubCrafters directly at: investments@cubcrafters.com
IMPORTANT LEGAL DISCLAIMER
THE OFFERING MATERIALS WE PROVIDE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.
AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING INVESTING IN CUBCRAFTERS HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC FOR THE REGULATION A OFFERING. TO THE EXTENT THAT THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THE OFFERING STATEMENT, IT ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN THAT STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE INVESTMENT, OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT OR OTHER DOCUMENTS. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REGULATION A OFFERING CIRCULAR, OR ANY OF THE OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS, FROM US AT THE LINKS ABOVE.
YOU SHOULD READ ALL APPLICABLE OFFERING MATERIALS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.
