Premier Health Announces Hiring of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Guy Daoust as the Corporation’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Guy to our team. He will make a great addition to the senior leadership team as we continue executing on our growth strategy,” said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. “Guy’s wide experience will benefit Premier Health and its shareholders at many levels.” he added.

Guy Daoust has been part of the management team of a publicly traded Canadian company for more than 15 years. Over that period, he held leadership positions in financing, investments, treasury, accounting, and risk management. He led debt and equity issuances totaling nearly $7 billion and played key roles in supporting that company’s sustained growth in Canada and abroad. Guy is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA).

Interim Chief Financial Officer Simon Belval who joined Premier Health in September 2022 will continue with the Corporation for a transition period.

“Simon made a significant contribution to our organisation. Thanks to his strong capacity to adapt and problem-solving skills, he performed a smooth and efficient transition, including the roll-out of our ERP system.” said Martin Legault.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

