Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,478 in the last 365 days.

Avant Capital Originates $9 Million Bridge Loan on Industrial Property in San Bernardino County, California

/EIN News/ -- San Bernardino, CA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Avant Capital (Avant), a leading Connecticut-based commercial real estate bridge lender, today announced it has originated a $9 million bridge loan, secured by a 68,000-square-foot industrial property in San Bernardino County, Calif.  The property was originally constructed in 1992 and was vacant at the time of acquisition.

The industrial market in southern California has continued to benefit from broad based investor and owner/user interest, which is reflected in the low vacancy and increasing rents.  The sponsorship group is an experienced merchant builder with a national footprint, including industrial and retail projects.

The purpose of the loan was to recapitalize the property, payoff seller financing and provide time for the newly leased property to be marketed for sale.  

Adam Luysterborghs, Managing Principal of Avant, said, “We have been steadily building our industrial loan portfolio over the past several years and expect to continue growing with many more industrial loans nationwide."

For 2023, Avant is targeting similar projects nationwide, with loans ranging from $1 million to $75 million, focused on Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Connecticut, Alabama, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Virginia, Massachusetts, Idaho, Utah and Michigan.  The company offers bridge loans and acquires non-performing loans, secured by all commercial property types but with an emphasis on apartments and industrial properties.

About Avant Capital 

Avant Capital Partners creates and manages investments in commercial real estate debt. The firm focuses on senior loans secured by commercial property nationwide. For more information on Avant Capital, please visit www.avant-capital.com

For more information
Avant Capital:                                                         
Adam Luysterborghs                                                 
(203) 612-9580                                                   
adam@avant-capital.com 

Media:
Roger Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5965
rpondel@pondel.com

                              
                                                                                   



Primary Logo

You just read:

Avant Capital Originates $9 Million Bridge Loan on Industrial Property in San Bernardino County, California

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.