Capacity LATAM is back to Brazil on 14 - 15 March 2023
The region's largest meeting connecting local ICT infrastructure providers with their international partners is returning to Brazil on 14 - 15 March 2023.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place at Grand Hyatt São Paulo on 14 - 15 March, Capacity LATAM 2023 is set to reunite 290+ companies from Latin America, United States and 40+ other countries to discuss and do business in voice, data, cloud, content, messaging, digital infrastructure and more.
The networking-driven event will provide the ideal environment for annual rebooks, bilateral trading agreements and new business. 700+ top executives, representing network and cloud service providers, data centres, software and equipment vendors, mobile operators, enterprises, hyperscalers, internet service providers and many more, will have the chance to build relationships and take their business to the next level. The social agenda will include over 5 hours of receptions, networking lunches and happy hours.
39+ speakers are already confirmed to share insights and discuss the key topics and latest trends, such as:
- new data centre builds & cloud regions
- the rise of independent infrastructure companies and the role of network neutrality
- spotlights on the most dynamic markets – including Colombia and Chile
- new subsea cables across LATAM
- peering & the role of IXPs in decentralising LATAM's internet.
"Capacity LATAM has become the most important telecommunications business meeting for the Latin American market during these last disruptive years.", said Guillermo Iglesias, Board Advisor, ANTEL. "It creates the perfect environment to connect with every sector in the market - from the global traditional carriers, the main hyperscalers companies, through to the newcomers. Year after year, the event has continued to be THE place for face to face meetings, developing concrete business connections or gaining and sharing insight on the most pressing issues in the market."
For more information and to register for Capacity LATAM 2023, visit the conference website at https://events.capacitymedia.com/capacity-latam.
