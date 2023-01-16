Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Improving reimbursements for breast reconstruction procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research's Global Breast Reconstruction Market research study is a comprehensive compilation of insightful data on the Breast Reconstruction industry. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Breast Reconstruction market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Breast Reconstruction industry. The Breast Reconstruction industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. The report discusses the segmentation of the Breast Reconstruction Market and provides an in-depth description of the volume and valuation of the Breast Reconstruction Market. The Breast Reconstruction market scenario for the current period and the anticipated timeline from 2022 to 2030 are all covered in depth in this report. The Breast Reconstruction market report provides a comprehensive look at the past, present, and anticipated revenues for each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical.

The global market for breast reconstruction, which had a value of USD 464.8 million in 2021, is anticipated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue over the projected period. Increased breast cancer incidence, ageing populations, rising awareness of breast reconstruction treatments, better reimbursements for procedures, the development of 3D implants, and a rise in consumer preference for biological goods are the main drivers of the breast reconstruction market's revenue growth. Increasing incidences of breast cancer across the world is a global concern, hence places a burden on disease management on various levels. Breast cancer is most prevalent in women between ages of 40 and 50, while average age of breast cancer patients is 62 years old. According to this, 50% of women with breast cancer are under the age of 62 when they receive their diagnosis but only a few breast cancer patients are younger than 45 years of age. Rising demand for reconstructive surgery is driven in part by availability of reimbursement for procedure in some countries. For instance, according to research, average reimbursement rate for pedicled flaps was USD 5,993.16, whereas the same for free flaps was USD 4,325.84. Another report found that breast reconstruction costs in Europe were reimbursed similarly across nations. Similarly, Medicare will pay for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy for cancer provided the patient meets certain criteria. In addition, use of novel materials in tissue engineering has the potential to provide appropriate substitutes. In the recent years, process of printing in three dimensions, sometimes known as 3D printing, has seen a significant increase in both awareness and application in the medical industry. This has been particularly the case in situations involving aberrant or delicate anatomical sur

The Breast Reconstruction research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Breast Reconstruction market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Breast Reconstruction market landscape.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Mentor Worldwide LLC., AbbVie, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Sebbin, Establishment Labs S.A., Integra LifeSciences, RTI Surgical, and IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Breast Implant

Silicone Implants

Saline Implants

Shape

Round Implants

Anatomical Implants

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Immediate Procedures

Delayed Procedures

Revision Procedures

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Unilateral Breast Reconstruction

Bilateral

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Breast Reconstruction market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

