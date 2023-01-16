Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is Expected to Gain USD 9935.34 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Recent Trends, Industry Developments, and Future Growth Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ambient Lighting Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Automotive Ambient Lighting market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Automotive Ambient Lighting market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength, and weakness present in the Automotive Ambient Lighting market. The report is a careful examination of the Automotive Ambient Lighting market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 9935.34 million by 2030, which is USD 3633.10 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Automotive ambient lighting is a feature that mainly uses interior lights to improve the inside design of the automobile and maybe even soothing passenger and driver. This feature delivers the lightning on the basis of the safety and security, according to the driver's mood and the vehicle's interior appearance. These lights are used in numerous types of vehicles such as commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Opportunities

Increasing focus on the generation of advanced display solutions

Numerous major market players in automotive ambient lighting industry are concentrating on creating advanced and improved display solutions to fulfil the needs and gain new market prospects. For instance, Panasonic Corporation has announced that Mitsubishi Outlander had collaborated with the former's automotive division to incorporate a large-screen windshield HUD into the upcoming SUV in May 2021. Panasonic's HUD uses molding techniques and lens design originally created for digital cameras and high-precision mirror.

Recent Development:

In 2021, Hyundai Mobis technology named "lighting grille" technology was unveiled; it involves of an integrated LED lighting system that lightens the complete front grill of a vehicle. It can operate in a several situations, such as sound beat display, welcome light function, autonomous driving mode, EV charging mode and emergency warning light display.

Key Market Segments Covered in Automotive Ambient Lighting Industry Research:

By Product Type

Dashboard Lights

Ambient Lighting

Head-Up Display

Reading Lights

By Technology

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Passenger Car

By Application

Center Console

Dashboard

Doors

Footwall

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the automotive ambient lighting market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive ambient lighting market in revenue growth owing to strong presence of major market players coupled with rapidly growing manufacture of vehicles in this region.

North America is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to premium cars, which are already prepared with ambient lighting in this region.

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing demand of automotive ambient lighting on the footwall

The usage of ambient lighting on the footwall usually improves the atmosphere, improves the visibility of products on a footwall, and these lights brakes at night and in emergencies. Automobile ambient illumination makes door latches highly visible and enabling speedy evacuation for passengers. Furthermore, it provides sufficient for both moving and stationary vehicles to identify an open door or a passenger getting out of a vehicle. Glove boxes, headliners, overhead consoles, and back seats or trunks are extra areas where ambient lighting is used in cars. Therefore, the increasing demand of automotive ambient lighting on the footwall is expected to drive the market growth.

Surging usage of halogen technology in automotive ambient lighting

The halogen technology is anticipated to witness substantial demand and growth in automotive ambient lighting market during the forecast period. This will be owing to the ready access and low cost of this technology, which also enhances an aesthetic appeal to the automobile's interior. Moreover, because of their standard design, halogen lamps are easy to use and install, they also have a distinct feature, specifically the "plug-and-play" function. Thus, surging usage of halogen technology in automotive ambient lighting enhances the market growth.

Restraints

Multiple issues associated with automotive ambient lighting

High costs of OE integration are a major factor restraining the market growth during the forecast period. Other factors such as indeterminate costs of raw materials will further upsurge associated prices and hence make it more appropriate to luxury cars. The requirement for increased power consumption and additional space are two major challenges for the automotive ambient lighting which will hamper the market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Table of Contents:

