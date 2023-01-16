Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,400 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $190.6 Billion by 2031 at a 7.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Packaging Market By Material Type, By Packaging Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable packaging market size was valued at $93.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $190.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

These materials, once sorted correctly for recycling, can be shredded, pulped, or melted down and remolded as raw material for new packaging or other uses. Other eco-friendly materials, such as industrially compostable Polylactic Acid (PLA) and cellulose-based materials, are used for sustainable packaging because they have similar characteristics to plastic but will biodegrade in compost. These compostable materials can be molded into food service containers, cutlery, or flexible packaging.

Growing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly packaging, stringent restrictions on the use of single-use plastics, and growing environmental concerns brought on by packaging waste dumped in landfills are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Other factors driving market expansion include growing R&D capacities, increasing demand for flexible packaging materials and solutions, and growing technical advancements in packaging equipment and technology. Moreover, the market is expanding in the food and beverage sector, with more packaging made of recyclable and biodegradable materials. In the food service industry, single-use plastic food trays, cups, lids, closures, and straws are being replaced by products made of paper or biodegradable substitutes. However, fluctuations in the pricing of raw materials hamper the growth of the market.

The rise in raw material prices is due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions in the supply chain and a shortage of the material required for the manufacturing of sustainable packaging products. The market is witnessing growth in different sectors, including food and beverage, the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, the automobile industry, agriculture, and personal care.

The sustainable packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is divided into paper and paperboard, plastics, aluminum, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the market is classified into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized into food and beverage, personal care, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments
By Material Type

  • Paper and Paperboard
  • Plastics
  • Type
  • Biodegradable
  • Bio-based
  • Aluminum
  • Others

By Packaging Type

  • Rigid Packaging
  • Flexible Packaging

By End Use

  • Food and Beverage
  • Personal Care
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Key Market Players

  • Amcor plc
  • Ardagh Group S.A.
  • Ball Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.
  • DS Smith plc
  • Elopak AS
  • Emerald Packaging
  • Mondi plc
  • Nampak Ltd.
  • Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • SGF Packaging Co., Ltd.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Tetra Pak
  • WestRock Company

Key Findings of the Study

  • By material type, the carbon steel segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $680.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,157.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.5%.
  • Depending on the application, the commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,020.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,810.80 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%
  • As per distribution channel, the Specialty Stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $574.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $991.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%.
  • Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $655.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,159.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PACKAGING TYPE

CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END USE

CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4008w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-packaging-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-190-6-billion-by-2031-at-a-7-4-cagr-301721263.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $190.6 Billion by 2031 at a 7.4% CAGR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.