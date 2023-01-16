NUBIAN REPORTS THAT ATHENA GOLD INTERCEPTS FURTHER HIGH-GRADE OXIDE GOLD AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS GOLD PROJECT IN NEVADA

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. NBR NBRFF ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Athena Gold Corporation ("Athena") has intersected further high-grade results from its follow-up drilling program at the Excelsior Springs Gold Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada ("Excelsior Springs"). Reported assay results include 6.05 g/t Au and 17.4 g/t Ag over 27.4 metres, including 10.2 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag over 10.7 metres. These assay results follow up on the high grade drill hole intercept of DB23 reported in August 2022 and confirm the discovery of a new high grade area at Excelsior Springs.

Full results are available from Athena's news release at the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/734634/Athena-Gold-Confirms-and-Extends-Shallow-High-Grade-Oxide-Gold-Discovery-with-Multiple-Intercepts-Including-1002-Au-GT-Over-107-Meters-at-Its-Excelsior-Springs-Project-in-Nevada.

Nubian became the largest shareholder of Athena by selling Excelsior Springs to Athena in 2021 for 50 million shares and a 1% Net Smelter return Royalty (NSR). Nubian continues to evaluate its options with regard to distribution of all or a portion of the shares it holds.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to Excelsior Springs has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), a Director of Nubian, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

