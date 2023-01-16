OmniaVerse Continues to Expand as It Launches Its $OMNIA Token on the Ethereum Network

OmniaVerse pushed forward with development, releasing a series of Web3 products, games, utility NFTs and their zero-gas fee Blockchain Apex.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - The OmniaVerse team has expanded its reach further by launching its $OMNIA token on the Ethereum Blockchain. To further the accessibility, $OMNIA will soon launch on the Binance and Polygon networks in 2023. While $OMNIA is the native coin of the Apex Blockchain, making it available on other networks increases overall accessibility, which the OmniaVerse team firmly believes in.

One of the most exciting new features in the OmniaVerse ecosystem is the ability to earn $USDT while playing their Play-to-earn (P2E) shooter game Cyborne. Players have the ability to have their compensations deposited almost instantly with the zero-gas fee Apex network. OmniaVerse also introduced several P2E games ranging from tic-tac-toe, connect four, and BlockJack to rock paper scissors.

OmniaVerse is also one of the first to offer ERC-721 "fractional NFTs'' (FNFTs) through its Fractional Asset Ownership (FAO) program. The OmniaVerse FNFT technology and their FAO program enable co-ownership of various types of assets.

The team has also made several breakthroughs with their Apex network. Their completely zero-gas network saved users nearly $40k US in gas fees to date compared to other popular networks. Their advanced security features have also proven effective against trading bots, which have, in recent years, become a major nuisance. The new dashboard of the Apex explorer can show how much gas has been saved and how many bots have been stopped.

https://theapexchain.org/

https://twitter.com/omniaverse

https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial

https://omniaverse.itch.io/cyborne

http://scan.theapexchain.org/dashboard

OmniaVerse

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/150435_aab56da0041e6bd5_001full.jpg

Contact Media :

Contact Person: OmniaVerse Marketing

Email: jt@omniaverse.art

Website url : https://theapexchain.org/

Country: Canada

City and State: Toronto, Ontario

Target Country: USA, Canada, Europe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150435