Automotive Trailer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2031 at a 3.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Trailer Market By Vehicle Type, By Trailer Type, By Axle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, 'Automotive Trailer Market,' the automotive trailer market was valued at $21.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The automotive trailer market is driven by expansion of the logistics industry, coupled with increase in cold chain transportation and reduction in cost and extra carriage capacity of trailers. For instance, in October 2020, ATC Trailers launched an ultra-compact, high-output LED system for dry and refrigerated van trailers. However, factors such as high maintenance cost of automotive trailers and surge in environment concerns regarding refrigerated trailer restrain the market growth.

For instance, in November 2021, the government of UK announced its target of a Net Zero economy by 2050, which aims to bring together industry and government to accelerate the transition to a more efficient and lower emission future cold chain.

Key elements of the transition phase include ongoing adoption of emission-free or lower emission alternatives to diesel, improvements to enhance efficiency of Transport Refrigeration Units (TRU) operations and use of lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, with new zero emission technologies taken from trials into full operation. On the contrary, technological advancements in automotive trailers and increase in attention toward trailer platooning are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

In November 2019, Hyundai Motor demonstrated autonomous driving tech capabilities on its two trailer-connected Xcient trucks. The demonstration successfully displayed the vehicle platooning capability, which has the benefit of reducing air resistance to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions, making it an eco-friendly technology. Furthermore, in July 2022, Cox Automotive acquired Trudell, thus expanding its offering within the medium and heavy-duty fleet parts and service, as well as adding direct parts sales and semi-trailer sales to the Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services portfolio. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive trailer market during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the automotive trailer market has been categorized into two-wheeler and bike, passenger car, and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for trailers for commercial vehicles globally.

On the basis of trailer type, the automotive trailer market is bifurcated into dry van & box trailers, flatbed, trippers, chemical & liquid refrigerated trailers, and others. The dry van and box segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for dry van and box type automotive trailers across several applications globally.

On the basis of axle type, the automotive trailer market is bifurcated into single axle, tandem axle and three or more than three axles. The tandem axle segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to their suitability for transporting heavier loads at higher speed.

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler and Bike

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Trailer Type

Dry Van and Box

Refrigerator

Chemical and Liquid

Tipper

Flatbed

Others

By Axle Type

Single Axle

Tandem Axle

Three or More Than Three Axle

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

Dennison Trailers Ltd

Great Dane

Humbaur GmbH

Hyundai Motor Group

Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Wabash National Corporation

