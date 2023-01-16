SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property where 5 diamond drill holes (DDH) wells were drilled in 2021 and use this drilling data and geophysics to build a resource estimate. The Company had previously proposed to drill at the Company’s Pocitos 2 property of 532 Has in November 2022, but after delays in drill rig availability, the Company decided to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property.



Highlights

Five (5) DDH Wells were drilled at Candela II in 2021; noting hole 5 was pump tested and hole 4 recorded 173ppm Li;





Montgomery & Associates Consultores Limitada produced a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") technical report, published on August 8, 2022;





") technical report, published on August 8, 2022; The wells’ attributes have been assessed by a reserve engineer and the data declared suitable to produce a NI 43-101 inferred and indicated mineral resource;





Additional geophysics work will be completed prior to the mineral resource report being completed; and





Spey, at this point in time, has decided not to buy out the 20% interest A.I.S. Resources Limited (“A.I.S.”) holds in the project, but is in discussions with A.I.S. regarding a potential joint venture arrangement, involving pro-rata equity contributions, towards further project development.





Candela II

The key features of Candela II exploration licence are as follows:

The brine resource is hosted within two main hydrogeological units: halite (salt) and sand-gravel-halite (higher porosity);





Lithium grades increase with depth, so there is potential to find values higher than 200 mg/L on the eastern side of the licence area; and





The deeper clastic coarse grain aquifer is the hydrogeological unit with the highest potential in terms of economics.





Further Work in 2023

The following work needs to be done before a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate can be completed:

A long term pumping test in a new well to measure the hydraulic parameters of the aquifer as well as to check the lithium grade trends;





A new depth specific sampling campaign using a bailer or electric wireline sampler in the wells to check Lithium grades in the aquifer lithological units;





Specific geophysics surveys, of which an audio magneto telluric (CSAMT) survey is proposed to increase the information regarding the distribution of the lithium grades vertically at depth and horizontally; and





Preparation and drilling of a well on the eastern most side of the licence to reach the deeper portion of the clastic aquifer, possibly 300-400m depth and simulate a pumping well based on the measured hydraulic parameters of the clastic aquifer.





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Incahuasi Salar property is supported by the technical report titled "Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina", dated June 10, 2022 (the “Technical Report"), and prepared by Michael J. Rosko for Spey. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile, for a description of the Company’s data verification and QA/QC procedures.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi, Phillip Thomas

VP of Corporate Finance, Director CEO

nader@speyresources.ca phil@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

