Digital Rights Management Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 -2030 with Future Scope, Share, Size Analysis

Rising demand in e-learning and media and entertainment industry is driving market revenue growth

Digital Rights Management Market Size – USD 3.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends –Rising demand for distribution of digital rights” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Rights Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Digital Rights Management Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Digital Rights Management industry for the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The global digital rights management market size reached USD 3.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital rights protection are accelerating revenue growth of the market. Digital rights management software and solution use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to streamline the tuning, tagging, cropping, and distribution of digital assets. Various companies are incorporating AI and ML algorithms in cloud-based and hybrid software-as-a-service solutions to easily identify and manage users of digital media and calculate total on-screen time. These metrics are significant in cost reduction and time. These factors are increasingly driving revenue growth of the market.

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Digify, Inc., Widen Inc., CapLinked, Inc., EZDRM, Inc., Seclore Inc., DivX, LLC., Fasoo Co., Ltd., Nextlabs Inc, and among others

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. On-premise solutions are becoming increasingly popular across a range of e-learning, media, and entertainment verticals. On-premise digital rights management is being adopted by media and entertainment companies to prevent or limit users from printing, taking screenshots, sharing, and forwarding digital content.

The solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Many businesses are implementing Digital rights management to provide proactive, personalized experiences that help to logically connect data from shared sources. Solutions are created to integrate Digital rights management with business users, which speeds adoption, lowers overhead costs, and reduce the workload of IT infrastructure.

Media and entertainment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Many audio streaming, media, and e-learning services provider such as Spotify, Netflix, Thomson Reuters (TR), Kindle, and others uses Digital Rights Management (DRM) to prevent unauthorized use of content or services.

The digital rights management market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Usages of smart digital devices and subscriptions of Over The Top (OTT) platforms are growing with faster internet penetration in this region. According to The World Bank, in 2020, around 91% population is using the internet in North America. Digital rights management solutions and services are significantly adopted for copyright protection of various digital contents including audio, video, photos, documents, and other data formats.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Digital Rights Management industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solution

Services

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Media and entertainment

Education and training

Digital Publishing

IT and Telecommunication

Banking and financial services

Healthcare

Legal

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

