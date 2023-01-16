Submit Release
Climb Global Solutions to Participate in Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on January 18

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, announced that management will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The team will hold virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and host a presentation from 2:30PM–3:00PM ET. Please use this link to register and view the live presentation.

To sign up for the conference or schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Climb team, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. For any additional questions, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at CLMB@elevate-ir.com.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
Drew@ClimbGS.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com


