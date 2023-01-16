Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,355 in the last 365 days.

STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.25 cents (the “options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 13, 2028

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Morgan
CEO
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: info@Steadright.ca

Website: www.Steadright.ca

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright's Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni,Co,Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


Primary Logo

You just read:

STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.