Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,419 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ASAHI EUROPE & INTERNATIONAL

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), January 16, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announces that Ferrari S.p.A., wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Ferrari N.V., today has signed a multiyear agreement with Asahi Europe & International, Ltd effective from January 1, 2024, through which one of its non-alcoholic brands will appear on the Scuderia Ferrari F1 single-seater and cars of the Ferrari Challenge. 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FERRARI ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ASAHI EUROPE & INTERNATIONAL

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.