FERRARI ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ASAHI EUROPE & INTERNATIONAL

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), January 16, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announces that Ferrari S.p.A., wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Ferrari N.V., today has signed a multiyear agreement with Asahi Europe & International, Ltd effective from January 1, 2024, through which one of its non-alcoholic brands will appear on the Scuderia Ferrari F1 single-seater and cars of the Ferrari Challenge.
