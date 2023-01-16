Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – December 2022

MACAU, January 16 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP208.6 billion (USD25.97 billion) at the end of December 2022. The reserves increased by 0.7% from the revised value of MOP207.1 billion (USD25.74 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-December 2022 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 85.0% of pataca M2 at end-November 2022.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca fell 2.38 points month-to-month but rose 6.83 points year-on-year to 110.6 in December 2022, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but grew on an annual basis.