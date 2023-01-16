Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Will Achieve USD 26.63 Billion by 2030 Growing at 27.07% CAGR - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for smartphones and other electronic devices such as smartphones, smart computers, tablets, and others is a major key factor driving market

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Size – USD 3.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.07%, Market Trends – Rising demand for EUV lithography for semiconductor chips ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market size was USD 3.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.07% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for Laser Produced Plasma (LPP) for light sourcing is projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. To accelerate particles and produce brief x-ray bursts, laser-produced plasmas are used. In addition, they help simulate astronomical plasmas in laboratories. Molten tin droplets around 25 microns in diameter are blasted from a generator at 70 meters per second in an LPP source. The droplets are initially hit by a weak laser pulse as they descend, which gives them a pancake shape.

The Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ASML, Tokyo Electron Limited, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel Corporation, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Toppan Inc., Canon Inc., and ZEISS International.

Some Key Highlights

The light source segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Laser energy is derived from a solid, liquid, or gas in a laser-based EUV light source technology. It satisfies the industrial standards for the production of new-generation semiconductors. This is expected to drive revenue growth in the segment.

The foundry segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. As the top pure-play foundry in the world, Taiwan's TSMC has the highest wafer fabrication revenue. Moreover, it is projected that the market product would be widely adopted in foundries due to the rising demand for sophisticated packaging for tiny devices.

Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. To meet the demand from automakers like Volkswagen and Toyota, among others, manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) declared that they have been concentrating on moving their manufacturing processes, which is also creating major opportunities for the market to grow.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) market on the basis of equipment, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Light Source

Mask

Mirrors

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundry

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

