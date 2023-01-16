Lateral Flow Assay Components Market Size Worth USD 490.8 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 340.7 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Growing interest for Point-of-Care (PoC) settings ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Lateral Flow Assay Components market. The rising demand for the Lateral Flow Assay Components market is expected to drive the demand for Lateral Flow Assay Components market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) components market size was USD 340.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of lateral flow assay devices in home settings for early detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, growing technological advancements in product design of lateral flow assay components, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally are some of the key factors driving market growth of the market.

As well as new entrants in the Lateral Flow Assay Components market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Abbott., Advanced Microdevice Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom-Munksjö., Nupore Filtration, DCN Diagnostics., Ballya Bio., and PerkinElmer Inc.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Lateral Flow Assay Components market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The sandwich assay segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Sandwich lateral flow assays, which provide a quick, affordable, one-step assay, are some of the most commercially commercialized paper-based biosensors. Sandwich-based immunostrip, known as lateral flow strip test, is used to quickly (5–20 min) determine whether target molecules are present in a sample.

This kind of test is suitable for use in detection and diagnosis of snakebites and can give medical professionals advice on how to deliver antivenom. It is more commonly used for bigger molecular weight analytes because smaller molecular weight compounds do not respond as well to sandwich configuration.

Sandwich format assays are used when analyte has many binding sites (aptamers epitopes), whereas competitive substrates are more practical for analytes with low molecular weight or a single binding site, which is significantly driving revenue growth of this segment.

The global Lateral Flow Assay Components market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Lateral Flow Assay Components sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lateral flow assay components market based on product, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pads

Membranes

Lateral Flow Test Strips & Readers

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sandwich Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Competitive Assays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Clinical Testing

Food Safety & Environmental Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Lateral Flow Assay Components Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Lateral Flow Assay Components Market Report:

The report encompasses Lateral Flow Assay Components market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Lateral Flow Assay Components industry

