Historic Holland House Announced As Latest incspaces Location
Inc & Co owned office service provider set to open new central London location.UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading serviced office provider incspaces are expanding their southern footprint with the opening of a new central London location, set over 10,965 sqft of the iconic Grade II listed Holland House on Bury Street. This opening marks the latest in a series of major moves by incspaces to expand their reach and provide more options for businesses looking for flexible workspace solutions.
Situated directly across from the Gherkin in the heart of the financial district, Holland House boasts a wealth of remarkable design features, from its steel frame exterior to interiors clad with intricate mosaic designs. The incspaces team will be providing on-site support to a selection of expertly designed private offices, meeting rooms, and communal spaces on the 3rd and 6th floor of the building - including the roof terrace showcasing stunning views of the city.
Newly appointed incspaces MD, James Hennessy, says; “we have combined modern technology and design with the stylish history of this wonderful building to create a product myself and the incspaces team are immensely proud of. The opening of Holland House bolsters our core offering of quality workspace serviced by great people, and further defines the incspaces footprint in the flex office industry”
All tenants of the new space will benefit from 24/7 access to the building, both wireless and Fibre IT for full connectivity, as well as being within close proximity to Aldgate and Liverpool Street stations. Membership also comes with a unique range of benefits, such as discounts to other Inc&Co brands, and access to their other serviced office sites across the UK.
Jack Mason, Group CEO, comments; “Holland house is an exceptional property in the heart of The City which now becomes part of the incspaces portfolio. The incspaces team have had a tremendous start to 2023 with two new buildings, including Holland House and further openings in the pipeline.”
It is gearing up to be an exceptional year for incspaces, who recently launched a new venue in Manchester, and are due to announce another new site in the capital next month. Their portfolio now contains 7 sites across London, Leeds, and Manchester, with plans for even more growth as the company continues to actively seek new buildings to breathe a new lease of life into.
About incspaces
incspaces provides high-end office environments in three of the biggest cities in the UK: London, Leeds & Manchester. Having grown from a single centre opening in Leeds in 1980, they now operate in three of the biggest cities in the UK. Their professional & friendly approach has been the foundation of our popularity with clients.
About Inc & Co
Inc & Co is a Manchester-founded business group with brands across retail, property, digital, food & beverage and logistics. The group has teams worldwide, including the UK, Ireland, the USA, Australia, Asia and New Zealand and is headed up by Group CEO, Jack Mason. The group specialises in acquiring successful businesses, and those on the brink of administration or liquidation with the goal of turning them around, saving as many jobs as possible and building back profitability. Recent acquisitions include Baldwins Travel in 2021 and luxury furniture brand, Maker&Son in 2022.
