Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2033

Research Nester

The global feldspar and nepheline syenite market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 7.0 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~6% By 2033

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 7 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 5 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of feldspar and nepheline syenite market worldwide are the rising sales and production of automobiles and the growing construction sector.Market Definition of Feldspar and Nepheline SyeniteFollowing the impending pandemic, the demand for feldspar and nepheline syenite is growing owing to their special qualities, they are a great ingredient for fillers, especially paints and coatings. Further, the increasing production of paints across the world and rising consumption of paint in architectural activities are estimated to drive market growth. It was found that nearly 860 million gallons of architectural paint were consumed in the United States in total in 2020 and more than 350 million gallons of architectural paint were consumed in the United States by the DIY (‘do it yourself’) segment.Get Full Details/Download a Sample Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4574 Global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market can majorly be attributed to the launch of several new outlets by the key players operating in the market. For instance, SCR-Sibelco NV – Sibelco has opened its new glass recycling plant in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena (Italy). The new plant, is the latest addition to Sibelco’s growing glass recycling business and will help the company maintain its leadership position in Italy. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the several acquisition contracts occurring in the field of feldspar and nepheline syenite. For instance, Minerali Industriali S.r.l. – has acquired the Sassuolo company Manfredini e Schianchi. The company, which is under the direction of Minerali Industriali through the Green Tech Engineering vehicle, will contribute significant expertise in the area of plants for the processing of soft raw materials and dry grinding of ceramic mixtures to the group.The global feldspar and nepheline syenite market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing Construction Sector Across the GlobeIncreasing Plastic Production and ConsumptionExpanding Ceramic SectorRising Production of Sanitary Ware ProductsGlobal Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market: Restraining FactorThere are disrupted increasing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage, and growing recycling of glass products in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market during the forecast period.Browse the full report summary@: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/feldspar-and-nepheline-syenite-market/4574 Global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market SegmentationBy Application (Coatings and Polymers, Glass, Ceramic, Refractories, and Others)The glass segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising awareness of the global population toward climate change. As of 2020, the rate of cardboard recycling was estimated to be around 85%.By Functional Fillers (Plastic and Rubber, Paint and Coatings, Adhesive, and Other Fillers)By Type (Powder, and Granules)By RegionThe Asia Pacific feldspar and nepheline syenite market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Favorable growth of end-user industries including ceramic, glass, automobile, and paint industries in the region, backed by the rising investment in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. For instance, China exports of ceramic products increased to USD 236 billion in August from 230 billion in July 2022.The market research report on global feldspar and nepheline syenite also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4574 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite MarketSome of the key players of the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market are SCR-Sibelco NV, I-Minerals Inc., The QUARTZ Corp., Covia Holdings LLC, Anglo Pacific Minerals (APM), Imerys, Pacer Minerals, LLC, ArrMaz Products Inc., Minerali Industriali S.r.l., FINETON Industrial Minerals Limited, and others.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution