Railway Sliding Bearing Market Share is Predicted to Grow from a Total Value of US$ 1,061.1 Million in 2023 to about US$ 1,973.2 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India Railway Sliding Bearing Market to Emerge Lucrative for Both Domestic and International Players. US accounted for the largest revenue share of US$ 190 Mn in the year 2023.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aggregate market value for all the railway sliding bearings market expected to be sold globally in 2023 is approximately US$ 1,061.1 Million. Furthermore, a 6.4% annual increase rate is expected to propel the worldwide market to nearly US$ 1,973.2 Million by 2033.



Railway sliding bearing manufacturers are concentrating on creating designs with advanced features including extra stability at greater lightness. Minimal requirements of maintenance and cost-effectiveness of railway sliding bearings are also considered by the manufacturers.

Consequently, global railway sliding bearings market participants are concentrating their resources on R&D activities in order to attain the same. Maglev train networks have started to take over in recent years hinting there would no longer be a need for any type of railway bearings. In this regard, RCT bearings are impressively gaining popularity amongst end-users and OEMs because of their capacity to function in certain conditions.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16403

Key Takeaways from the Railway Sliding Bearing Market Study

The USA is the largest market in comparison to any other country and captures a share of nearly 17.3% of global sales. As per the statistics report in 2022, it generated around US$ 178 Mn from the sales of railway sliding bearings.

China is now the second-largest market in manufacturing and sales of most railway components including sliding bearings. It is expected to follow a CAGR OF 6.8% through 2033 and emerge as a major challenge for the US.

As a result of many potential railroad interests, India is the fastest growing and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Japan's railway sliding bearing market holds 5.6% of the global market share and might reach a valuation of US$ 110.5 Mn by 2033.

According to the survey report, the market for railway sliding bearing in Australia has emerged noticeably in the last few years. Presently, it contributes around 1.7% of the revenue generated by the market globally and is predicted to reach US$ 33.5 Mn by 2033.

As the bogie is a fundamental component of all locomotives it constitutes the largest application segment for the market

Due to its better capability of enduring high temperatures and hostile environments, the metallic sliding bearing segment is projected to keep dominating the market.



Get Your Report Customize, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16403

Competitive Landscape for the Railway Sliding Bearing Market

Some of the key players in the sliding bearing market are Schaeffler (Germany), SKF (Sweden), NTN Corporation (Japan), Minebea Mitsumi (Japan), Timken (US), GGB Bearing (US), THK (Japan), Fujian Longxi Bearing Company Limited, RBC Bearings Incorporated, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Pampus GmbH among others are the market participants profiled in the research for the global railway sliding bearing market

Continental adopted the strategies of collaboration and new product development to retain its leading position in the market. SKF adopted supply contracts as a key strategy to sustain its market position.

Recent Developments in the Railway Sliding Bearing Industry

Advanced Truck Systems (ATS) and SKF started working together in March 2019 to create solutions to lower the life cycle costs of rail freight. In order to decrease on-track breakdowns and facilitate predictive maintenance, both decided to work together on a new 2-piece bogie system with high-capacity wheel bearings.

The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program of the US provided funds totaling $248.5 million in March 2020. This investment is anticipated to stimulate the market since sliding bearings indirectly affect the safety of railway rolling stocks and services.

For more information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/railway-sliding-bearing-market

Key Segments

By Bearing Type:

Linear bearing

Thrust bearing

Radial bearing

Angular contact bearing

Other bearings



By Material:

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Application:

Engine

Brakes

Bogie

Interior

Exterior



By Railway Type:

Locomotive

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Coach

Wagon

Light and Metro rail

High-speed train

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Request to View TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-16403

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Trailer Surge Brake Market Demand is expected to be valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3% to be valued at US$ 8 Bn from 2022 to 2032.

Ambulance Power Inverter Market Growth is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 112.17 Bn by 2032.

E-Rickshaw Market Size is projected to register a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 27.5 Bn by 2032.

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market Share is projected to be valued at US$ 58.9 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to be valued at US$ 11.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Outlook is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.



About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com