Worldwide Sales Of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Products Are Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.5% By 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Growing Birth Rate Across The World And Increasing Technological Advancements In Disinfectant Processes Are Boosting Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global ultrasound probe disinfection market is valued at US$ 551 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 1.24 billion by the end of 2033.



Disinfection is the term for the thermal or chemical eradication of microorganisms, including pathogenic ones.

“Infection control is a crucial aspect for safe and successful use of ultrasound in medicine”, states the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM).





Modern diagnostic ultrasonic imaging techniques have improved diagnosis by offering quick access to clinical data. Instant diagnostic data's capacity to replace more expensive diagnostic tests has subsequently assisted in lowering overall healthcare expenses.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8237

The ultrasound probe disinfection market has a lot of room to expand considering the range of ultrasound imaging treatments available. A significant contributing element to the growing number of ultrasound imaging operations is the increasing rate of the geriatric population in the world. The need for disease diagnosis and treatments is anticipated to grow progressively as more people age (65 years and older) become vulnerable to hospital-acquired infections and chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and other malignancies. Thus, such aspects are boosting the sales of ultrasound probe disinfection products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for ultrasound probe disinfection devices is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

China’s market for ultrasound probe disinfection is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the projected period.

Sales of ultrasound probe disinfection instruments are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for ultrasound probe disinfection consumables is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.

Winning Strategy

Some of the top firms currently control the majority of the sales and market share for ultrasonic probe disinfection equipment. On the other hand, smaller and mid-sized businesses are expanding their market share by launching new products at competitive pricing by utilizing technological innovations. Producers of ultrasound probe disinfection products are also employing mergers and collaborations to expand their operations and reach new end users.

Germitec expanded its operations, with a financing round of EUR 11 million from prominent French healthcare investors in May 2022.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8237

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market are taking advantage of the rising demand for ultrasound devices in various applications. They are also emphasizing various organic and inorganic marketing strategies to increase their revenue share and position in the market.

The revolutionary chemical-free, lightning-fast, high-level disinfection (HLD) system for ultrasound probes were introduced by Germitec in February 2019. The HLD technology used by the Hypernova Chronos system is UV-based and intended for vaginal, external, and rectal ultrasound probes. Both in vitro and ex vivo, it is a powerful method of disinfection against the human papillomavirus (HPV).



Key Companies Profiled

Advanced Sterilization Products (Ethicon)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

CIVCO Medical Solutions

CS Medical LLC

Ecolab

General Electric

Germitec

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Metrex Research, LLC

Nanosonics

Parker Laboratories Inc.

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH,

Siemens AG

Steris plc

Tristel Solutions Ltd.

Virox Technologies

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8237

Segments of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Industry Research

By Product : Instruments Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations Automated Reprocessors Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets UV-C Disinfectors Consumables Services Disinfectants Disinfectant Liquids Disinfectant Sprays Disinfectant Wipes Detergents Enzymatic Detergents Non-enzymatic Detergents

By Disinfection Process : Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection High-level Disinfection

By Type of Probe : Linear Transducers Phased Array Transducers Convex Transducers Endocavitary Transducers Transesophageal Echocardiography Transducers

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Maternity Centers Academic & Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (instruments, consumables, services, disinfectants, detergents), disinfection process (intermediate/low-level disinfection, high-level disinfection), type of probe (linear transducers, phased array transducers, convex transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography transducers), and end user (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, maternity centers, academic & research institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Disinfection Caps Market - The global disinfection caps market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 350 million and is expected to reach US$ 420 million by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for disinfection caps is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Denture Disinfectants Market - The global denture disinfectants market is expected to reach a value of $1.2 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Swab Sticks Market - Global sales of swab sticks are estimated to be valued at US$ 1.79 Bn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global swab sticks market is predicted to reach US$ 3.24 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market - The increasing demand for safer and stable reagents, increasing automation of immunoassays, and development of novel markers such as fluorescence-activated cell sorters and laser-induced fluorescence probes are the recent trends in the global fluoro enzymatic assays market.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market - Fact.MR, in a new study, has projected that the global swab and viral transport medium market will surpass a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2030.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.