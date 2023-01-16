VitalHub Announces Licensing Agreement With East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") is pleased to announce a licensing agreement of VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) Patient Journey Platform by East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (“East Sussex” or the “Trust”).



East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust provide acute hospital and community health services for people living in East Sussex and surrounding areas, totalling 525,000 people. The Trust’s services are mainly provided from two district general hospitals, Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH both of which have Emergency Departments and provide care 24 hours a day. The Trust offers a range of surgical, medical and maternity services supported by diagnostic and therapy services, as well as providing outpatient, ophthalmology, rehabilitation and intermediate care services. Moreover, the Trust’s community teams also provide care in the patient's own home and from a number of clinics and GP surgeries in East Sussex.

Prior to this contract, East Sussex was an existing VitalHub subsidiary (Jayex) customer, using the “Enlighten” check in solutions since 2016. The Trust has opted to extend and expand their relationship with the company by adopting Intouch’s Patient Journey Platform, specifically through Intouch Flow Manager, Check In and Mobile App solutions. Through the adoption of Intouch’s solutions, East Sussex can expect to afford improved patient care journeys, increasing the efficiency and patient experience in care delivery, as well as improved resource utilization and operational efficiency.

The Intouch with Health Patient Journey Platform enables NHS Trusts and healthcare organizations to manage entire patient workflows and optimize flow in outpatient care in an efficient manner. Processing approximately 56% of all NHS outpatient attendances, the Intouch Platform processes 55 million outpatient appointments annually, utilizing real time data and integrated blended pathways to improve patient flow and support more effective patient care.

“We are pleased to see yet another existing legacy client extend and expand their relationship with VitalHub,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Our strategic approach to M&A has been predicated on the synergies of our collective product offerings, and our ability to cross sell and promote organic growth among our install base. This contract provides further ratification of this thesis and of the market demand for our products and services. We look forward to continuing to execute against our growth strategy, offering best in class solutions to our customers.”

ABOUT EAST SUSSEX HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust provide acute hospital and community health services for people living in East Sussex and surrounding areas, totalling 525,000 people. The Trust’s services are mainly provided from two district general hospitals, Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH both of which have Emergency Departments and provide care 24 hours a day. The Trust offers a range of surgical, medical and maternity services supported by diagnostic and therapy services, as well as providing outpatient, ophthalmology, rehabilitation and intermediate care services. Moreover, the Trust’s community teams also provide care in the patient's own home and from a number of clinics and GP surgeries in East Sussex.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com