Tetrachloromethane Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2030

Rapid growth of the chemical & pharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 33.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand from manufacturing industries ” — Emergen Research

The panoramic view of the Tetrachloromethane market entails useful insights into the estimated Tetrachloromethane market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

The tetrachloromethane market size reached USD 33.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of the chemical & pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Due to its significant role in the chemical synthesis of fibers, agrochemicals, refrigerants, and pharmaceutical components, the market is expected to remain fairly driven during the projected period. The strong growth observed in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the market over the projected year.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the market report include Shanghai Suxin International Trade Co., LTD, Kerala Inorganic Chem Company, PERFECT CHEMICAL, DAFCOCHIM, New Flourish International Company Limited, SLB International, Tianjin Mei Sai Er Import & Export Co., Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, ACETO Pharma GmbH, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Highlights from the Report

The pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Due to its low boiling point and low flammability, it functions effectively as an extraction solvent in the production of pharmaceuticals. Tetrachloromethane of the pharmaceutical grade has several physical characteristics that make it an excellent choice for various drug and medicine formulations.

The chemical raw material segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Tetrachloromethane has been used as a fire extinguisher since it extinguishes both fire and flames. Its evaporation causes the combustion reaction to stop.

This chemical doesn't contain any hydrogen atoms, but it is nevertheless a good candidate for infrared and NMR spectroscopy because of its solvent qualities. It is an excellent option for the synthesis of chlorine-based organic compounds. The chemical is an excellent non-polar substance solvent since it is a non-polar material.

The report studies the historical data of the Tetrachloromethane Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tetrachloromethane market on the basis of grade, application, end-use, and region:

· Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Analytical Grade

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Industry Solvent

Laboratory

Chemical Raw Material

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Agricultural

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

